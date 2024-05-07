Former NFL QB Says Justin Fields Must Play With More Anticipation, Won’t Learn It From Russell Wilson

Former NFL quarterback J.T. O’Sullivan believes Justin Fields can become a better quarterback. And with his athleticism, truly become a dynamic threat in the NFL. But until he learns how to anticipate and play with improved timing, his career will be full of ups and downs. Though Fields is starting over in a new city, O’Sullivan doesn’t see Russell Wilson as the guy who will teach him how to do it.

In a live stream on his QB YouTube channel, O’Sullivan shared his thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new quarterbacks.

“I am pulling for him,” O’Sullivan said of Fields. “Can he make the necessary adjustments to speed up how he plays? To be able to deliver the ball with some level of anticipation. Now, is he going to learn it from Russell? I don’t think so. I don’t think Russell Wilson plays with a bunch of anticipation. It’s not like he’s ripping wrap-ins in the middle of the field.”

Wilson and Fields led the NFL in snap-to-throw time last season, each at or just above three seconds. It’s no surprise both players were the two most sacked quarterbacks last year, too, and have been throughout their NFL careers. For a 35-year-old Wilson, he probably won’t make dramatic changes to his game at this point. Though not the athlete he once was, Wilson still tries to create with his legs, spinning out of the pocket and looking to extend the play. He’s still able to make those plays, but not at the clip he used to, creating more negativity and dying by the sword more often than in his prime.

If Justin Fields won’t learn it from Wilson, he’ll have to do it from the Steelers’ coaches. Pittsburgh changed names this year, hiring Tom Arth as their new quarterbacks coach, who sat in the same room as Peyton Manning during Arth’s NFL career.

O’Sullivan noted his frustrations with what Justin Fields had to deal with in Chicago. It was a roster that, for most of his three seasons, didn’t boast a strong supporting cast. It wasn’t until 2023 that the Bears began assembling a solid group around him, and Chicago finished the year on a high note, winning four of their final six games. Still, it wasn’t enough for the coaching staff to keep Fields, drafting USC QB Caleb Williams first overall instead.

“Does Justin have the capacity to change and improve his game this time of year? Right now, is he on the field or just getting off the field somewhere? Probably. Working his craft, doing his thing.”

Justin Fields has shared several clips of him working out privately and with the team during Phase One of the NFL’s offseason program. Getting to sit and learn on the bench might do him some good. But O’Sullivan would prefer he was learning from a quarterback who played with a different style instead of a similar skill set.