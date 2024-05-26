Analyst Lists Steelers As Having The Best Offseason In the NFL

It’s been a fairly consensus view by analysts within sports media that the Pittsburgh Steelers had a very successful 2024 offseason.

The latest to join the hype train is Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News, who gave Pittsburgh a rave view after ranking the offseason for all 32 teams in the NFL. In fact, of all the teams in the league, he ranked the Steelers as having the best overall offseason grade.

“The Steelers had a strong 2023 offseason, too, under GM Omar Khan and made the playoffs despite having no viable QB play from Kenny Pickett and others,” wrote Iyer. “Now they get the short- and long-term value of Wilson and Fields without spending while also overhauling their offensive line. [Roman] Wilson and [Van] Jefferson will help George Pickens now in Arthur Smith’s scheme, while Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are set up to be more productive from the backfield. [Patrick] Queen and [Payton] Wilson give Pittsburgh more playmaking and [Donte] Jackson can thrive in their secondary as worthy return for Diontae Johnson.”

Obviously the biggest headline-stealing moves of the offseason were the additions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. As Iyer writes, the Steelers lacked high-level play at the quarterback position last season with Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett manning the ship.

Now, Wilson and Fields lead the group, two players who have already displayed better play than either of the aforementioned players. The additions at offensive line certainly don’t hurt the group either with the team drafting Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu. Each player seems poised to start for the team Week One and provide a much-needed upgrade to the unit.

Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris should be the biggest beneficiaries of that offensive line overhaul as each figure to be used even more in Arthur Smith’s smash-mouth scheme.

Iyer even seems to be bullish on the receiver position, which is their weakest on the roster, highlighting free agent signing Van Jefferson and third round draft pick Roman Wilson as players to complement George Pickens in the passing attack.

Defensively, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen are mentioned as players who can make impact plays from the linebacker position, while Donte Jackson should be a worthy running mate with Joey Porter Jr.

As the highest rated offseason by a team in the NFL, it’s safe to say Iyer has high expectations for the Steelers in 2024. Let’s just hope that translates into some playoffs win, something the team has lacked in recent years.