Alex Highsmith Sees Growth From Keeanu Benton, Believes Young DL Will Be ‘Awesome For Us’

The jump from Year 1 to Year 2 for players in the NFL is often good because of the experience gained in Year 1 and the understanding of what it takes on and off the field to be prepared, and then having a full offseason to train for actual football, rather than working out for the NFL Scouting Combine or Pro Days.

That Year 2 leap could be a massive one for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.

“I’ve seen a lot from him just growth wise,” Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith told reporters Thursday following OTAs, according to video via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “Coming into his second year, he’s someone who played a lot his rookie year and made a lot of an impact. Him coming in and making an impact was amazing for us.

“Him stepping up into a role his second year is just going to be awesome for us.”

As a rookie, Benton was pretty good overall, stepping into a larger role once Cameron Heyward was injured early in the year. Though he had some growing pains at times, especially as a run defender, Benton showed just how bright his future is.

The Wisconsin produced played 483 snaps defensively for the Steelers and finished with a 74.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. At one point during the 2023 season, he was consistently one of PFF’s 15 highest-graded rookies in the NFL.

Along with his 74.8 overall grade, he graded out at 57.4 against the run but had an impressive 80.0 grade as a pass rusher. Benton generated 22 pressures on the year and really flashed an impressive club/swim move that allowed him to win time and time again on the interior. He also had an impressive bull rush, displaying the eye-opening power that was his calling card in college.

Coming out of Wisconsin, Benton was described as a ready-made run defender by Steelers’ defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. His tape at Wisconsin showed that, too, but once he got to the NFL Benton really turned some heads as a pass rusher with his power and athleticism.

He had some issues as a run defender at times, getting overpowered by veteran linemen, but overall he was a key part of the Steelers’ defense, especially along the defensive line.

Now, entering Year 2, expectations are high, not only from Highsmith, but from the franchise as a whole.

Head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Benton can be a dominant force sooner rather than later, which is quite accurate. He flashed signs of dominance at times throughout his rookie season. Hopefully in Year 2 Benton takes on a more expanded role, getting an opportunity to see more snaps in sub-package football, rather than playing primarily in base.

He has the makings of a foundational piece defensively. Hopefully he gets the opportunity to show that in a larger role in 2024 for the Steelers.