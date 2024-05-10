After Being Told ‘Get A Real Job,’ Steelers Rookie CB Beanie Bishop Maximizing NFL Chance

Beanie Bishop has all the chips on his shoulder. Too small. The odds too tall. No matter what naysayers said, he pushed on. He’s now in the NFL, going through his first practice Friday, and is looking to do more than just spend a summer with the team.

Speaking with The Trib’s Chris Adamski Friday after the Steelers’ initial rookie minicamp practice, Bishop discussed his mindset.

“It’s just a testament to all the work I’ve put in…I always felt like I was overlooked and undervalued,” he told Adamski. “It just helps me whenever I get comfortable or anything. I had a teacher tell me, when I told her I wanted to be a professional football player. ‘Get a real job, it’s not possible.’ I always try to do the impossible to other people that I know is possible.”

Bishop’s road to the NFL has been unconventional. A two-star recruit, he attended three colleges, spending 2018-2021 at Western Kentucky and excelling at corner and returner. He transferred to Minnesota for 2022, recording 29 tackles and a sack, before finishing his college career at West Virginia in 2023. Only the second Mountaineer corner to be named an All-American, he picked off four passes last season. A 4.39 40-yard dash at his Pro Day boosted his stock but it wasn’t enough to get him drafted, Bishop knocked for his frame, 5-9, 180 pounds, and NFL fit.

But he’s Pittsburgh highest-prized free agent and someone the team kept close tabs on throughout the pre-draft process. Though a local visit, the Steelers still thought highly enough of him to host him for a pre-draft visit. Connecting with the coaching staff likely made it easy to convince Bishop to sign as an undrafted free agent. And there’s also a real opportunity for him to stick to the 53-man roster. Currently, Pittsburgh is thinner at slot corner than arguably any other position, though adding a veteran later this offseason seems likely. After the draft, GM Omar Khan spoke highly of adding Bishop to the roster.

Our scouting report noted his quick transition, plus awareness, and willingness to support the run. We put a draftable grade on him and Pittsburgh getting him as an undrafted free agent is strong value.

Bishop will hang around in some capacity with a strong showing this summer. Mike Hilton spent his rookie year on practice squads before finding his footing and becoming a starting slot corner. Beanie Bishop could follow the same route. He certainly won’t let anyone tell him otherwise.