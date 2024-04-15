With Another 1,000 Yard Season, Najee Harris Will Join Exclusive Company

In the 2023 regular-season finale, RB Najee Harris crossed the four-digit mark, becoming the first Pittsburgh Steelers running back to rush for 1,000-plus yards in each of his first three seasons. He also became the first NFL runner to accomplish that since Washington’s Alfred Morris from 2012 to 2014.

But that begs the question. What about four in a row?

While three times to open a career is uncommon, four is really rare. In NFL history, it’s only been done 12 times. Najee Harris is attempting to make it 13. Below is a list of the 12 who have done it, the last being Tennessee Titans RB Chris Johnson from 2008 to 2011. Since the new century, it’s only been accomplished four times. As you’ll see, this list is full of impressive names and several Hall of Famers.

Running Backs To Rush For 1,000-Plus Yards, First Four Seasons (NFL History)

1. Chris Johnson: 2008-2011

2. Adrian Peterson: 2007-2010

3. Clinton Portis: 2002-2005

4. LaDainian Tomlinson: 2001-2004

5. Corey Dillon: 1997-2000

6. Eddie George: 1996-1999

7. Terrell Davis: 1995-1998

8. Curtis Martin: 1995-1998

9. Barry Sanders: 1989-1992

10. Eric Dickerson: 1983-1986

11. Earl Campbell: 1978-1981

12. Tony Dorsett: 1977-1980

An impressive list of names. It’s worth noting that Stathead also included RB Jamal Lewis in the initial batch of results but he missed his sophomore season due to an ACL/MCL tear in training camp. He rushed for 1,000 yards in the four seasons he played in, but I excluded him since they weren’t technically consecutive due to the injury.

Of course, the league is in a 17-game season, meaning a back only has to average 59 yards per game to reach 1,000 yards. It’s easier than ever. But don’t think of it as “easy.” It still requires great health, something rare for the position, and Harris’ durability has been remarkable. He’s played in every game of his three-year career, a key factor in his current streak.

Can he do it a fourth-straight season? If Pittsburgh’s running game can pick up where it left off, absolutely. And potential upgrades in the draft could only strengthen the Steelers’ rushing attack. The only concerns are health, Harris’ lack of big runs (his longest in 2023 was just 25 yards), and a timeshare with Jaylen Warren, who will siphon away touches. Still, that committee helps keep Najee Harris fresh and won’t hinder him from reaching the 1,000-yard mark. If he does, he’ll look to become the first runner in NFL history to do it five straight times in 2025.