What Is Steelers’ Biggest Roster Hole Following 2024 NFL Draft?

What is the biggest hole the Pittsburgh Steelers still need to address after the 2024 NFL Draft?

There is virtually no plausible scenario in which a team exits a draft class with no roster holes—at least not in this day and age when roster retention is more of a struggle than ever. While the salary cap skyrockets, so do contracts, particularly at the top, and players readily force teams to make trades.

One hole they certainly sought to fill was the offensive line. They used three selections in the first four rounds to add personnel in that area, including first-round T Troy Fautanu. They also replaced former C Mason Cole with Zach Frazier in the second round.

In addition to signing Patrick Queen in free agency, the Steelers bolstered the inside linebacker position with third-round Payton Wilson. Were it not for injury concerns, he would likely be a much higher draft pick. And they don’t need him to start right away, though he may earn the job or at least a role.

While the Steelers addressed the departure of WR Diontae Johnson with Roman Wilson, many argue they still need to add here. They signed veterans Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins in free agency, but neither strike fear in their opponents’ hearts. George Pickens is their WR1, but outside of him, they’re just contending with Calvin Austin III.

Many also hoped for splashier additions for the defensive line and cornerback rooms. Instead, both had to wait until the sixth round with Logan Lee and Ryan Watts, respectively. They’re not likely to sign another lineman, but they may very well add a cornerback. Say, Patrick Peterson, whose name has the same effect as Bloody Mary these days in Pittsburgh.

One position that doesn’t get mentioned much is outside linebacker. Yes, they have T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. But the past two years served as a helpful reminder that you really want to have four. As of yet, they haven’t re-signed Markus Golden, but they still could.

