The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers ‘Look For’ Studies, Tackle Vs. Center At 20 Debate, Perfect CB Spot & Much More

Season 14, Episode 117 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about his livestreamed mock draft Thursday night and how he did a great job of overcoming it going off the rails in several areas.

With the 2024 NFL Draft now less than a week away, Alex and I discuss the conundrum the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have in the first round when it comes to them possibly needing to pick between the tackle and center positions. We discuss which position is really the greater need of the two and how the rest of the draft could become really messy should a tackle be chosen in the first round.

Alex has completed a few more “What The Steelers Look For” studies since our last show and so we discuss the results uncovered when he addressed the inside linebacker and interior offensive linemen positions.

How soon should the Steelers address the cornerback position in this year’s draft? Could Michigan CB Mike Sainristil slide to 84th overall due to his height? If he doesn’t, which cornerback who fits in the slot might still be on the board come the 84th overall selection?

How big of need is defensive line and inside linebacker in this year’s draft and might one or both positions be addressed within the first four picks? We discuss that topic some during this show.

Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. seems to be on track to participate in the team’s rookie minicamp this year, so we talk a little bit about his prospects moving forward into the summer.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 97-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

