Steelers Select ‘Special’ C Jackson Powers-Johnson In Pete Prisco’s Latest Mock Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft begins two weeks from today. Normally, this time of year, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft plans have a relatively predictable focus in the top round or two, but this year, it still feels like things could break in so many different directions. With the 20th pick in the draft, there is quite a bit of guesswork to determine which prospects will be available, and the Steelers have multiple positions of need that could end up being the focus on day one. In Pete Prisco of CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, he has Pittsburgh taking Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson.

There is little debate that center is the biggest position of need as they currently have no obvious option on the roster after moving on from Mason Cole in late February. But there is some level of debate as to whether the position is valuable enough to be worthy of a first-round pick with multiple tackles, receivers, and corners likely to be on the board.

Here is what Prisco wrote of the selection:

“Jackson Powers-Johnson is a special center who can step in and immediately add to the Steelers’ tradition of big-time players in the middle of their line. They could also look at tackle here.”

GM Omar Khan did say at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that the team owes it to themselves to find the next great Steelers center. The team has a rich history at the position with Mike Webster, Maurkice Pouncey, Dermontti Dawson, and Jeff Hartings, so finding the next decade-plus contributor at the position would be very on-brand. Is Powers-Johnson that guy?

He first impressed at the 2024 Senior Bowl, where he practiced for the first day or two before sitting out the rest. He was obviously the best center in attendance in Mobile, but none of the other top centers, like Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Graham Barton, or Zach Frazier, participated.

The Steelers brought him in for a pre-draft visit recently and also sent OL coach Pat Meyer to his pro day at Oregon. The boxes have all been checked for him to be a first-round pick for the Steelers in two weeks from now.

At 6033, 328 pounds, with 32 1/4-inch arms, he has the frame to hold up against NFL defensive linemen, and he has demonstrated great competitive toughness and athleticism to be an impact player in a wide zone offense like the one Arthur Smith is likely to install.

In Prisco’s mock draft, OT Amarius Mims and OL Graham Barton are still on the board, which are two other popular names connected to the Steelers.

For an in-depth scouting report on Powers-Johnson, check out Jonathan Heitritter’s report below.