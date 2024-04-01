Steelers Meet With Texas WR Jordan Whittington In Pre-Draft Process

When it comes to Texas receivers, the first two who come to mind are Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell. Worthy set an NFL Scouting Combine record with the fastest 40 ever (4.21), while Mitchell is a physical freak with off-the-charts testing. But there’s also Jordan Whittington, a third Longhorns wideout who is also draft eligible. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown interest.

In an interview with The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Whittington named the Steelers as one of the team’s he’s met with throughout the pre-draft process.

“I’ve probably met with 15 or more teams. I’ve met with a lot of teams,” Whittington told Melo. “We’re talking about half the league. The Texans, Buccaneers, Steelers, Cowboys, it feels like they’ve been in good contact. I’ve pretty much met with 15 or more teams.”

It’s not clear in what capacity Whittington has met with the Steelers. But given that new Pittsburgh wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni attended the Texas Pro Day, it’s fair to think Whittington had a discussion with the team then. A five-year player for the Longhorns, Whittington’s play was overshadowed by Worthy and Mitchell but he still proved to be a consistent contributor.

In 2022, he caught 50 passes for 652 yards and one touchdown, finishing third on the team in receptions and second in yards. Despite Mitchell’s transfer from Georgia to Texas in 2023, Whittington’s numbers only slightly dipped, ending with 42 catches for 505 yards and one score. His best game came in a loss to Oklahoma, going for 10 receptions and 115 yards.

For his career, Whittington caught 141 passes for 1,757 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He also rushed for a 15-yard touchdown against Kansas State in 2020. He converted from running back to wide receiver following the 2019 season, making him relatively new at the position. A dominant high school runner, Whittington rushed for 334 yards in a state title game, breaking Eric Dickerson’s conference record. One of 10 siblings, he has good football bloodlines. An older brother player for SMU while his uncle won a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders during the 1980 season. In 1978, he finished second on the team in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Whittington’s college career ended with him ranking just outside the top 10 in receptions and yards in Texas history, 12th and 14th respectively.

Due to a hamstring injury, he didn’t work out at his Pro Day but weighed in at 6005, 205 pounds with 30-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Invited to the Combine, he did not work out but put up 18 reps on the bench press. He’s currently projected as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.

Look for a full report on him before the draft.