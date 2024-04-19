Report: Steelers Showing Interest In DB Cam’Ron Kelly

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their homework on versatile DB Cam’Ron Kelly, according to a report from XPAND’s Tanner Phifer, who tweeted the information Friday morning.

Former North Carolina and Louisville DB Cam'ron Kelly has gained interest from the #Eagles, #Falcons, #Steelers, #Cowboys, and recently had an interview via phone call with the #49ers, sources tell @XPANDSports. Kelly totaled 70 total tackles, 2 FF, 2 INTs, and 2 PBUs last… pic.twitter.com/Y4O0WRlYSK — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) April 19, 2024

Kelly spent the bulk of his career with North Carolina, playing for the Tar Heels from 2019 through 2022, before transferring and finishing his career at Louisville in 2023. Active around the ball this past season, Kelly finished with 70 tackles (five for a loss) with two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.

His college career saw him attend four different colleges. He began at Auburn in 2018 and transferred to North Carolina for the 2019 season. He transferred again after the 2022 season, initially committing to Virginia in January 2023 before entering the transfer portal again three months later and ending up at Louisville.

For his college career, Cam’Ron Kelly recorded 249 tackles (seven for a loss) with seven interceptions and three forced fumbles. Returning to North Carolina for his Pro Day, he weighed in at 6013, 204 pounds. His numbers were poor, running a 4.86 40 with a 33-inch vertical, 9’8″ broad, and 4.44 short shuttle and 7.05 three-cone. Some of those numbers are acceptable but the 40 time is a brutal result for a defensive back. It’s likely to cause him to fall out of the draft but he could be signed as an undrafted free agent.

Versatility will work in his favor. According to Pro Football Focus, he logged 298 snaps at free safety in 2023, 228 in the slot, 177 in the box, and a handful of snaps aligned as a wide/outside cornerback. His numbers were similar in 2022. He could become a chess piece in dime packages while obviously earning his keep on special teams.

We’ll attempt to write a scouting report on him prior to Thursday’s draft.