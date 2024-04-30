Report: Steelers Invite Sacramento State DT Jett Stanley To Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie minicamp is just a couple of weeks away where their new draft class and several tryout players will practice and work out for the first time with the team. Per Sac State Football on X, DT Jett Stanley is the latest to receive an invitation from the team to participate in the camp.

𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙣𝙚

Jett Stanley becomes the third Hornet this week to accept an NFL minicamp invitation has he will head to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 🐝➡️⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/XkiOhZRRG7 — Sac State Football (@SacHornetsFB) April 29, 2024

Stanley measured in at his pro day at 6040, 289 pounds, with 33-inch arms. That checks a lot of the boxes for what the Steelers look for from a measurable standpoint along the defensive line. He ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash, jumped a 28 1/2-inch vertical, and put up 24 reps on the bench press. He has some intriguing measurables, and that 40-yard dash time shows pretty good athleticism for his size.

According to Sac State’s team website, Stanley has played four seasons there. He redshirted his freshman season, and then the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 for his program. He started 26 games over his final two seasons and finished his collegiate career with 112 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defensed.

He was an honorable mention All-Big Sky conference in 2021 and then made the second-team All-Big Sky list in 2022 and 2023 as he led his defensive line group at Sac State with 40 total tackles in 2023.

The minicamp will take place from May 10-12, and there are typically anywhere from 20-30 tryout players who attend. Of those, usually only a few end up getting signed to the offseason 90 man roster. So far, we have reports on Benedict College QB Aeneas Dennis, Ferris State CB Shon Stephens, Jacksonville State C Trey Brown, Fresno State DL Johnny Hudson, and Kent State DB Bryce Sheppert.

Last year, for example, Trevon Mason, Carlins Platel, Nick Sciba, and Tyler Snead were signed following minicamp. A lot of these players are just looking for a foot in the door, and a minicamp invite is the first step.