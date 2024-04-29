Report: Steelers Invite Fresno State DL Johnny Hudson To Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited Fresno State DL Johnny Hudson to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per reporter Tanner Phifer.

At his Pro Day, Hudson weighed in at 6007, 303 pounds, making him a nose tackle/interior lineman. He ran a respectable 5.15 40 with a 29-inch vertical, 9’1″ broad, and put up 22 reps on the bench press. He has 32-inch arms.

In 2023, Johnny Hudson notched 21 tackles (three for a loss) and one sack. His 2022 season was more productive, posting 34 tackles (five for a loss) and 1.5 sacks. He also recorded a pass deflection. Hudson has started 23 games over the past two seasons.

Prior to Fresno State, he spent the 2020 season at Jones College and 2021 at Contra Costa College in California. Both schools are JUCOs. According to his Rivals page, he was a two-star recruit who committed to South Florida in 2019 but it doesn’t appear he played for the team, taking the JUCO route instead.

Pittsburgh will hold their rookie minicamp May 10-12. Other players with known invites to minicamp include Jacksonville State C Trey Brown, Benedict College QB Aeneas Dennis, and Ferris State CB Shon Stephens, who also has an invite from the Philadelphia Eagles this upcoming weekend. Typically, the Steelers will invite 20-30 tryout players to fill out the practice field for the weekend. They often finish camp, signing one or two names.