Rapoport: Teams Have Reached Out About WR Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers ‘Have Not Entertained’ Those Talks

Trade rumors have been hot and cold surrounding WR Brandon Aiyuk all offseason. The San Francisco 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year for the 2024 season and did not end up negotiating a long-term extension. Aiyuk had the best season of his career in 2023, and is understandably trying to cash in while the iron is hot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at WR after shipping Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in a trade during the first week of free agency. Aiyuk was linked to the Steelers due to the need, but then he tweeted directly at head coach Mike Tomlin about an unrelated matter, and those rumors kicked into high gear.

Recently, Aiyuk unfollowed the 49ers on social media. It is not uncommon for players to do this type of thing while they are in contract talks to dial up the pressure on their team. Ian Rapoport appeared on NFL Total Access on Monday evening and discussed the latest on the Aiyuk trade rumors.

“Now, as far as the trade request goes, I would agree with his agent. There has been no trade request,” Rapoport said, addressing rumors that Aiyuk had officially requested a trade. “Obviously there have been some teams though who know that all is not well…To my knowledge, the 49ers have not entertained any of those talks.”

This is in line with what 49ers GM John Lynch told the media at the NFL Owner’s meeting in the past month. He told the media that he promises nothing is happening there, and that they are working towards a long-term deal with Aiyuk.

The Steelers would need to clear cap space to be able to trade for him in the first place. His fifth-year option amount is a little over $14 million, and the Steelers have a little over $12 million in cap space, per the latest salary cap update by Dave Bryan.

It would be a large surprise if the Steelers do end up making the trade happen. They would have to part with valuable draft capital and then turn around and offer him a large extension. Philadelphia Eagles WR Devonta Smith just received a three-year $75 million extension, so Aiyuk would likely use that as a starting point in his negotiations. The Steelers just don’t give that kind of money to external acquisitions.