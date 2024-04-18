George Pickens Listed Among WRs Who Need ‘Most Help’ In Draft

For George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room is looking a little empty. Sure, there’s some names there. Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III. But it’s light on experience and production, a collective group of journeymen, backups, or unknowns. After trading WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers need a boost.

That led NFL.com’s Michelle Magdziuk to include Pickens on her list of top-five receivers who need help in next week’s draft.

“Per Next Gen Stats, he averaged just 2.3 yards of separation per target in 2023, which ranked third-lowest among wide receivers with 75-plus targets. It would highly benefit Pickens if the Steelers added a technically sound wideout to play on the opposite side of him.”

A jump-ball machine, Pickens has never been the league’s most technical route runner, though he improved as a sophomore compared to his rookie season. It also greatly increased his YAC, going from one of the worst post-catch receivers in 2022 to a solid one in 2023. He also led the league in yards per catch last season, the first Steelers wideout to do so in years. Still, to take some of the attention off him, the Steelers will need another option.

Magdziuk suggested Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson as the ideal pairing opposite Pickens.

“He is exactly the type of receiver that would allow Pickens to have more space to work with along the perimeter. Wilson isn’t the flashiest wideout in this draft class, but he is a smooth route runner with reliable hands who does all the little things well.”

Though a bit undersized, Wilson broke out for the Wolverines this year, leading the way with 12 touchdowns despite playing in a run-centric offense, especially near the goal line. Pittsburgh’s shown interest in him, Mike Tomlin considering him the top Senior Bowl receiver and pitting Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell against him throughout practice. The Steelers also sent the house to his Pro Day, though the Wolverines have as many draftable prospects as any team in this year’s class.

Pittsburgh seems to be targeting a receiver on Day 2 and Wilson is among the team’s options. Others on their list include Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, South Carolina’s Xavier Legette, and Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley. But Wilson feels like the closest thing to Diontae Johnson’s replacement and he might also have better odds of being on the board when the Steelers turn in the card at No. 51.

Other receivers to make Magdziuk’s list include the Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams, the Baltimore Ravens’ Zay Flowers, and the New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson. An indication the AFC could be targeting a deep receiver class in the draft.