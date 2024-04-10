Former Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs Arrested In Arizona On Assault Charge

Former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested Tuesday night in Arizona on an assault and offense against public order charges, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Suggs, who played 17 NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Maricopa County Jail. No further details were available regarding the incident, according to Fox 10 in Phoenix.

According to TMZ, Suggs was released from the jail the same night.

This is the second time Suggs has been arrested since 2016. Back in 2016, Suggs was arrested for driving with a suspended license, police said at the time, after he was allegedly involved in a car accident and fled the scene. He was taken to Scottsdale City Jail and later being released, according to Sports Illustrated.

He has had multiple incidents in the past, too.

Back in 2003 during his rookie season in Baltimore, Suggs was charged after allegedly assaulting a man with a reinforced rod and attacking another man in the parking lot of Phoenix Municipal Stadium after a three-on-three basketball tournament in December 2003, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Ultimately, Suggs was acquitted of all charges from that incident two years later.

He also allegedly punched his then-girlfriend and dragged her alongside his car with their two children inside in September 2012, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Suggs was born in Minneapolis, but grew up in Chandler, Arizona, before going on to star at Arizona State, leading to a great career in the NFL. He was a first-round pick of the Ravens in the 2003 NFL Draft at No. 10 overall and went on to spend 16 seasons with the Ravens.

In those 16 seasons with the Ravens, Suggs recorded 132.5 career sacks, often being a thorn in the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had great admiration for Suggs throughout their time together in the NFL.

Roethlisberger was one of the opponents the Ravens reached out to for comment on Suggs’ induction into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor last season while Suggs was in Baltimore for Roethlisberger’s final regular-season game in 2021.

During his 16 seasons in Baltimore, Suggs recorded double-digit sacks in seven seasons and had 12 seasons with 7.0 or more sacks, earning him a spot in the Ring of Honor.

After his time in Baltimore, Suggs played 13 games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, recording 5.5 sacks before being released late that season, giving him the chance to latch on with the Kansas City Chiefs. In two games that season with the Chiefs, Suggs recorded one sack and then played in three playoff games, winning a Super Bowl ring to close his career.

Since his playing days, Suggs has made a foray into the media world, appearing on FanDuel TV’s “Up and Adams” show with host Kay Adams, as well as appearances on DraftKings with Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr.