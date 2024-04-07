Depot After Dark: QB Power Rankings, Batch Foundation Facility, Fields Making Throws

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 6.

Too Early QB Power Rankings

The sports betting website FanDuel put out their way-too-early quarterback rankings for the AFC in 2024, which also featured rookies on their projected teams. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson came in at No. 13, behind Drake Maye, who hasn’t logged an NFL snap and who FanDuel projects to land with the New England Patriots.

The AFC is loaded at quarterback, and I don’t think you can realistically put Wilson in the top-nine. But having him below the likes of Anthony Richardson, who did look good before getting hurt last season and Maye feels a little bit crazy. Wilson is coming off back-to-back rough seasons with the Denver Broncos, but this ranking feels just a little bit too low, especially considering he’s behind Maye.

New Batch Foundation Facility

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch’s Best Of Batch Foundation to provide educational opportunities for children, and the foundation is opening a new 33,000 square-foot facility. The facility is above theMunhall Family Medicine UPMC Health and Wellness Center and helps families dealing with health issues.

The facility has a dance studio, a gaming and coding room and it’s own therapy dog and children can go there to do their homework and hang out with other kids who may be experiencing similar things that they are.

The grand opening for the facility is April 10, and you can get a look inside it and hear from Batch and his wife in this feature from WTAE.

Fields Working On His Arm

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields posted a video on his Instagram story of him working on his throwing, with a video of him throwing a nice deep ball while working out.

Fields was working out with some of his former Chicago Bears teammates earlier this week, as Velus Jones Jr. posted a video on his Instagram story working out with Fields as well as former Steelers and Bears receiver Chase Claypool.

Fields enters 2024 as the QB2 behind Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, but he might just get an opportunity to compete and win the job in OTAs and training camp.