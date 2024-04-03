Depot After Dark: Fields In Steelers Gear, Zach Frazier Praise, Browns Sign Ace

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for April 2.
Fields In Steelers Gear
Though it’ll be awhile before we see him in uniform, today marked our first chance to see QB Justin Fields in Steeler’s gear. As shared by the team’s Instagram page, one photo in the slideshow shows Fields in a Steelers’ quarter-zip. Scroll over to the second photo to see it.
Elsewhere, after sharing clips of working on quickening his release last week, there’s more video of Fields working hard this offseason before he puts on a Pittsburgh Steelers’ uniform. Videographer Simeon Kelley shared this video of Fields in the weight room working on his hand strength, catching a weight with each hand.
Since entering the NFL in 2021, Fields leads the league with 38 fumbles. It’s not a guarantee these exercises are going to help reduce that number but it can’t hurt. The only thing we need to know about Fields right now is his jersey number, which still seems to be a mystery. Is it No. 5, No. 2, or something else?
Zach Frazier Praise
Though it comes from a biased source, West Virginia Mountaineers play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi would love C Zach Frazier to stay local and become a Pittsburgh Steeler. He joined 93.7 The Fan yesterday to praise Frazier, as tweeted out by producer/host Donny Chedrick.
“I think he’d be a perfect fit for the Steelers.”
We’ll see if the Steelers feel the same way later this month.
Good Morning Football Hiatus
If you were searching for Good Morning Football to start your day off this week, we have some bad news. Though it was reported early in March, GMFB has officially gone on hiatus until late summer as the show changes locations from New York to Los Angeles.
It’s unclear why the show is moving to the West Coast. And it’s unclear who is moving with them. Host Jamie Erdahl is the only one of the four co-hosts to confirm she’ll appear on the new show. Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager, and Jason McCourty haven’t committed to it, though Brandt said he’ll still be “intensely involved” in the show. Though if he’s not confirming he’ll continue co-hosting the show, then it’s debatable what “involved” actually means.
Even the start time for the LA-edition is up in the air. Good Morning Football had been starting at 7 AM/EST in New York, football’s version of the Today show to get the morning started. To keep it at 7 AM/EST in Los Angeles would require a 4 AM start time, which seems unlikely and unreasonable. The show, in whatever form it now exists, is expected to return around the time the preseason begins, though no official date has been set.
Browns Sign STs Ace
The Cleveland Browns are signing former New York Jets’ special teams ace Justin Hardee, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Hardee, listed as a wide receiver, has played nearly exclusively on special teams throughout his career. In 2023, he didn’t log a single offensive snap but had 263 on special teams, finishing with five total tackles. He made the 2022 Pro Bowl after a 14-tackle season. With the NFL’s new kickoff rules, having coverage guys like Hardee will be key.