Depot After Dark: Celebrity Softball Game, Bettis Trade Video, Fautanu Mocked To Steelers

Your Depot After Dark for April 2o.

Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game Date Announced

The Washington Wild Things will hold its fourth annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game, and once again, the event will benefit Cameron Heyward’s Heyward House Foundation. The game will be hosted by Dorin Dickerson of 93.7 The Fan and will take place on July 13 at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pa.

The full list of participants hasn’t been announced, but Heyward will likely participate in the event again as it’s obviously once again benefitting his charity. Last year, Team Burgh, which featured Cam and Connor Heyward, Pat Freiermuth, Alex Highsmith and former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett took home the victory with a 16-6 win.



Jerome Bettis Trade Anniversary

On this day in 1996, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired RB Jerome Bettis via trade from the Los Angeles Rams. Bettis went on to become one of the best running backs in the league and a team legend, and Steel City Star dug up the video of the trade for Bettis being announced live on air by former Steelers QB Mark Malone during the 1996 NFL Draft.

OTD in 1996…. The Steelers trade for Jerome Bettis Former Steeler Mark Malone was the first to break the news as it happened during ESPN’s coverage of the 1996 draft. Malone also predicted what Pittsburgh’s first pick would thus be, though I love Theismann’s idea. pic.twitter.com/58afQoqdsI — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) April 20, 2024

It’s a cool walk down memory lane to see the trade announced live on air and hear the commentary from the draft crew about everything that was going on with the Steelers at the time. Joe Thiesmann was a member of the panel and he suggested the Steelers should take Mike Alstott, which would’ve given the team a heck of a backfield. Instead, the team took OT Jamain Stephens, who lasted just two seasons with the Steelers.

Troy Fautanu Mocked To Steelers

One of the players that the Steelers have shown interest in ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft is Washington OL Troy Fautanu, who has the ability to play any position along the offensive line. In Tyler Sullivan’s mock draft for CBS Sports, he has the Steelers taking Fautanu at No. 20 overall.

“The Steelers have two new quarterbacks on the roster and they use the draft to help protect whoever wins the starting job by bringing aboard a versatile lineman in Fautanu, who can play tackle or kick inside,” Sullivan wrote about the selection.

Daniel Jeremiah recently said on his conference call that there’s a team that views Fautanu as the top center in the draft, and that’s potentially a role he could fill for the Steelers, as they don’t have a need at guard and despite his long arms (34 1/2″), he’s just 6036, which makes it hard to envision him playing tackle for Pittsburgh. Either way, Fautanu is certainly an option for Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall.