Chris Simms: Steelers ‘Probably Shit Their Pants’ Seeing Troy Fautanu On The Board

As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ selection drew closer and closer in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday night in Detroit, there was a lot of anticipation for a team that had a number of holes on the roster entering the three-day draft. Like many believed would happen, the Steelers addressed the offensive line at No. 20 overall. But it wasn’t a name many expected, largely because many believed that Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu would be off the board well before No. 20.

His slide fell right into the Steelers’ lap, and they’re better off for it. They landed a big, physical, athletic lineman who can play all five positions on the offensive line and brings plenty of experience and toughness to the position group, which has been completely rebuilt in recent years.

Seeing Fautanu fall to the Steelers at No. 20 was quite exciting for NBC Sports’ Chris Simms. He believes it had to be an exciting time for the Steelers, too.

“They must have shit their pants when Troy Fautanu was there at 20,” Simms said of the Steelers’ first-round pick on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. “I think I had Graham Barton there. Most of the league had Troy Fautanu off the board at 20…I wouldn’t have been shocked if the Jets took him at 10.

“I think a lot of teams that I thought were like gonna be in the running [for Fautanu]. So they must have been like, ‘oh my gosh, he’s here. Run to the board, run to the podium.'”

Though the Steelers certainly didn’t “shit their pants” seeing Fautanu on the board at No. 20 overall Thursday night, they certainly were ecstatic to land the Washington product.

GM Omar Khan called each draft pick before him the longest 10 minutes of his life each time before getting on the clock, while head coach Mike Tomlin stated that there was no way the Steelers were going to move off of the pick with Fautanu on the board.

We also seemingly know where the Steelers had Fautanu on their draft board, thanks to Steelers’ Senior Scouting Assistant Kelvin Fisher.

Fisher, following the selection of Fautanu, can be heard in the background of the congratulatory call from head coach Mike Tomlin to Fautanu stating, “seven out of 20!” regarding Fautanu.

We know how the Steelers make their first-round pick, thanks to Tomlin’s press conference pre-draft. Per Tomlin, the Steelers rank their board by the best players, 1-20. Whoever is the top name available when they get on the clock is who they pick.

Fautanu was highly rated by the Steelers, that much is clear. They’re ecstatic to land the Washington product, helping rebuild the offensive line in the blink of an eye.