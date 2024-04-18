Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. Just one more after this before the 2024 NFL Draft, now one week from today. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

One quick programming note. If you want to watch our second and final Walk the Mock livestream, drafting as the Steelers GM, check out our YouTube channel here.

To your questions!

Matt Smith: Who is this year’s mid-round player that you really like who will end up being drafted by Baltimore?

Alex: Ha, so true. It’s not an NFL Draft without the Ravens sniping someone I really like. They probably end up with Brandon Coleman in the third round or something. Just to twist the knife. Or they grab Max Melton and he blocks a punt against the Steelers. Something like that is going to happen, no doubt.

PghDSF: What do you expect to happen to address the slot corner position?

Alex: Good question. That could go in a couple different directions. We’ve discussed the issue of the Steelers trying to fit eight pounds in a five pound bag, having more needs than draft capital. Barring a trade down, some position won’t be addressed as well as we’d like. And I think it could be slot corner. They’ve looked at top names, Sainristil, Melton, Phillips, but I think they know Patrick Peterson is still sitting out there post-draft. That may be their Plan B.

So I could see a sixth round pick + re-signing Peterson as a band-aid for the year.

Brian Tollini:

The Steelers are drafting both a Center and WR in this class. Pick your favorite duo from these choices.

A. Graham Barton-Duke/Xavier Legette-South Carolina

B. Zach Frazier-WVU/Malachi Corley-W. Kentucky

C. Jackson Powers-Johnson-Oregon/Ricky Pearsall-Florida

D. Any other projected Center in the class/Brian Thomas-LSU

Alex: Hmm, good question. I’d lean Frazier and Corley over Barton/Legette because I have questions about Legette. Corley has some too with his route running but I like the YAC/RAC element to his game with more playaction under Arthur Smith. And Frazier I think is solid, though not spectacular in the middle, and I have the most confidence in his NFL projection and ability to play Day One.

BananasFoster: You having one more mock before next Thursday? I really feel like Barton is the guy. Would they consider movin up to grab him if they felt he might go before 20? WR in R2 has to be the play given the drop off in OL. Would the plan then be the same as last year? DM at LT and BJ at RT/

Alex: Yes, my final mock will drop Tuesday morning. We’ll see where I go. I usually am back and forth on this think. I don’t think a trade up in Round One is highly likely though a trade up in Round Two is possible, especially if they don’t go center in the first.

If they don’t get a tackle early then yes, the expectation would be Moore at LT, Jones at RT.

Wreckless: Hey Alex. Out of the more realistic options, who’s the guy that would leave you the least enthused if they were the selection next Thursday?

Alex: I’ve been thinking about that some. Why I wrote the “can the Steelers make a bad pick?” article the other day. Probably a Fautanu/DeJean/Mitchell would give me the most pause. Fautanu, where are they playing him? No need at guard. Left tackle? When they want to move Broderick Jones over? Probably not. Right tackle where he’s never played? Center?? I’d want to know the fit.

DeJean…just not 100 percent sure what he is or where he plays. And Mitchell feels very boom/bust.

srdan: As prospects I see DeJean in the mold of Brian Branch and Kyle Hamilton. Both players I liked coming in. Is Cooper of the same ilk? And how do you rank him as a prospect compared to the other two

Alex: I get the comp. Little bit of a hybrid. He might be a bit better in space than Hamilton but isn’t as heavy or the hitter down low. Branch wasn’t as athletic but I thought his instincts and smoothness were really good. I didn’t write the report on DeJean like I did Hamilton so I hadn’t studied him as in-depth. I think he’s sorta in-between both guys.

Geoff Cordner: Chances the steelers draft a punter?

Alex: Zero. They have their vet in Cameron Johnston. They’re not drafting someone.

RASTA: Hey Alex – To me Allen is the “Khan” Vet Camp Arm that has been through TC’s before and will not be as wide-eyed as having an UDFA in that spot. I did not count, but did we have the lowest % of rookie UDFA’s in the Tomlin era ever? Seemed those spots were over-filled by Vets by way of Khan, eh?

Alex: Allen’s the No. 3. So he’s got a good chance to make the roster, not just being an arm. They’ll add another four, probably as an undrafted free agent, and probably a lower-level guy. Think Tanner Morgan from last year.

You’re asking about the amount of UDFAs signed post-draft? Or made the roster? I don’t have that data. Generally, the team has had fewer UDFAs in recent years. Just six last year, I think, compared to years where they’d easily be in double-digits. I think they know they sign a less attractive UDFA pool so they add more guys to Future Deals and free agency signings where it’s a more even playing field.

Michael Stickings: Hi Alex, I know this is all just speculation, but we’re in the crazy period before the draft. While we all (or at least most of us) have (hopeful) confidence in Khan to sort things out somehow, do you think the Steelers misread the FA/draft situation and as a result have now boxed themselves in. I’m asking because of the major gaps at C and WR. They didn’t sign a top FA C likely because they expected to be able to get one in the draft, but now that’s looking problematic if they don’t take one at 20. And maybe they thought they would somehow acquire, via trade, a replacement for Diontae, but easier said than done. Maybe they just go C and WR with their first two picks, but that would mean drafting for urgent need and potentially passing on a top OT or even DL. Yes, I’m worried.

Alex: That’s a valid concern. Their picks in the top four rounds can’t address all their needs even in a “perfect” world where you get all the guys you/I/they wanted. So I get that issue. We’ll just wait for the dust to settle and see if Omar Khan has an ace up his sleeve. The good news is the regular season is still nearly five months away.

Tangitau Attack: In a redraft of 2022, at the 20th selection, instead of kenny pickett who are you picking?

Alex: Hmm, good question. You gotta go Justin Jefferson, right? Two picks after Pickett. One of if not the best receiver in football. Would’ve done a lot of good for Trubisky or whoever ended up throwing for the Steelers.