Analyst Puts Together Possible Trade Package For Steelers To Acquire WR Brandon Aiyuk

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been uncharacteristically active this offseason. From signing Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen to trading for Justin Fields, the team has been busy, and it might not be done just yet. Over the last month, the team has been linked to San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Trade rumors have circled around Aiyuk potentially looking for a change of scenery due to a contract dispute.

The Steelers became a logical destination after trading away Diontae Johnson. This only intensified when Aiyuk tweeted at Mike Tomlin, making light of the two looking so similar.

With recent reports saying that the 49ers and Aiyuk are still not close on a deal, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport cooked up some potential trade packages for the receiver.

In his proposed Steelers offer, the team would give up its first-round pick this year (20th overall) and a third-round pick (98th overall) in exchange for Aiyuk and a fourth rounder (132).

“Hitting on a Day 2 or Day 3 wideout who becomes a starter is great—but it also isn’t especially likely,” Davenport writes. “And the Steelers haven’t approached this offseason like a team willing to wait. After making the playoffs in 2023, Pittsburgh wants to contend not just for the AFC North, but a Super Bowl berth as well.

“Aiyuk is a better and more proven option than anyone who will be on the board when pick No. 20 rolls around. He and George Pickens would be a formidable duo at the position.”

Adding Aiyuk to Pickens would, as Davenport writes, make a strong combination. Despite the Steelers’ success with drafting receivers, Aiyuk is more likely to make more of an immediate impact than any rookie.

However, the Steelers do have several holes to fill on their roster and the prospect of trading multiple picks may not be one suited for the team despite Omar Khan’s aggressive style this offseason.

This would also be significantly more trade compensation than fetched by other wide receivers this offseason who either carried a high price tag or are in the middle of negotiations to become highly paid. Stefon Diggs was traded along with a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick for a 2025 second-round pick. Jerry Jeudy was traded for a fifth and sixth rounder this year, and Diontae Johnson was traded for a player and a late-round pick swap. Spending significant draft capital on Aiyuk and then turning around and handing out a massive contract would be a very costly transaction for the Steelers, and one that would break precedence for the franchise’s way of doing things.

Notably, 49ers general manager John Lynch has said that he is not trading Aiyuk. In fact, Lynch even addressed the rumor of Aiyuk directly being floated in talks with the Steelers, saying he spoke with Mike Tomlin and both were confused about the reports. Instead, he insisted the team was committed to signing Aiyuk to a long-term deal.

Aiyuk seemingly responded to Lynch’s comments not long after with an Instagram story saying, “Money Talks, Bullsh–t Walks.”

So is Aiyuk on the table? If you believe Lynch, the answer is no. But given the ongoing contract dispute, I wouldn’t be surprised if this rumor picks back up as we near the draft.