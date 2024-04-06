2023 Draft Class Review – OLB Nick Herbig

The Pittsburgh Steelers alternated offense and defense for most of the 2024 NFL Draft and landed on OLB Nick Herbig in the fourth round when the defense’s turn arose again. Although he saw fewer than 200 defensive snaps on the year, he produced an outsized impact. This likely sets him up to have an even bigger role as he heads into his second season.

The Steelers did add veteran Markus Golden after the draft, and he assumed the top reserve role at outside linebacker. That took the pressure off of the young Herbig to contribute significantly right away, but when he did, he produced.

As mentioned, Herbig only logged 191 defensive snaps. But with that limited body of work, he managed to record three sacks, five tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. He particularly impressed as a pass rusher, a concern given that he is on the smaller side.

Indeed, some of us here wondered if Herbig’s best position in the NFL might not be inside linebacker. Reporters asked Steelers coaches if they intended to explore that option. They admitted that they’re leaving that door open, but I imagine it’s closed now. The only way he plays off the ball is if it’s in a package with three outside linebackers.

Of course, the Steelers still have T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. But they have not re-signed Markus Golden. So, at least for now, Nick Herbig is the next man up. If they want to use him, he could see 300 or so defensive snaps this upcoming season, if not more.

In addition to his defensive duties, Herbig also logged a full load on special teams. He played 352 snaps, where he recorded a good percentage of his 27 tackles on the season. Obviously, he’ll need to continue to play heavily in that area of the game, but they could take some off his plate.

The question is, can Herbig take his game to another level? Can he translate his success across a greater number of snaps? For what it’s worth, his worst game last year was the game in which he played the most. If he has to start a stretch of games due to injury, will he be up to the task, or will defenses expose his limitations?

