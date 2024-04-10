2023 Draft Class Review – OL Spencer Anderson

Rounding out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 NFL Draft class is OL Spencer Anderson, their second of two seventh-round picks. The Maryland product played all five positions as well as tackle-eligible during his college career, making him an attractive prospect.

He had no guaranteed roster spot when they drafted him, as few seventh-round picks do, so he deserves credit for persevering. Indeed, he made the roster as the eighth lineman and dressed for every game, though he played just two snaps.

He and first-year Dylan Cook impressed the coaching staff enough that the Steelers traded Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green, two experienced veteran reserves with significant starting experience, to carry as their eighth and ninth linemen. Cook spent most of the year as a healthy scratch, however.

With Mason Cole gone, some wonder if Anderson doesn’t have a chance to climb the depth chart at center. Though his experience at the position is limited, he has confidence in his abilities there. Right now, Nate Herbig, who has even less experience playing center, is the leader in the clubhouse, so there’s that.

But he hasn’t just gotten talk at center. Reporters, including Ray Fittipaldo, have mentioned his name at right tackle, indicating Steelers coaches feel tackle may be his best position. The Steelers hope to move Broderick Jones to left tackle, which opens up possibilities on the right side.

However, Pittsburgh is quite likely to draft both a center and a tackle high later this month. Both of them could end up starting, but perhaps not right away, in which case, you could see a player like Anderson—or Cook—emerge as a placeholder starter.

Still, Anderson doesn’t have to start to contribute. As mentioned, he has some experienced as a tackle-eligible tight end. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith likes his big bodies, and the Steelers have a history of tackle-eligible usage. Even Chukwuma Okorafor lined up there last year after he lost his starting job.

But job number one for Anderson this offseason is winning a roster spot again. He has earned nothing so far just because he made the roster as a rookie in 2023. He has to do it again, and every other year, and at a disadvantage as a late-round pick with no experience.

Those prospects aren’t likely to phase him based on the confidence he’s expressed in himself. And it’s not unwarranted: he did play well during training camp and the preseason last year. He earned his roster spot. The Steelers likely don’t trade both Dotson and Green if they didn’t like their alternatives.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to review last year’s class. The first under new general manager Omar Khan and assistant Andy Weidl, their class generally garnered favorable reviews. Of the seven players they drafted, notably, all of them remain with the team. Additionally, three of them are starters (arguably four) and five in total are significant contributors.