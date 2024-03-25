When Will Justin Fields ‘Compete’ For Starting QB Job?

When will Justin Fields “compete” for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job?

You should take everything you hear no matter the source with a grain of salt in sports reporting. Who told who what, and when did they tell them? Did the person understand what they heard properly? Who has only part of the story, and how does that shape our understanding?

I can’t help but consider these things when thinking about the current state of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room. They parted with all of the quarterbacks from last season and replaced them with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

We have reports indicating the Steelers told Wilson, even after acquiring Fields, that he’s the starter. But now head coach Mike Tomlin says that Wilson enters the process in “pole position” and that Fields will have an opportunity to compete when appropriate.

This raises a very obvious question for me, namely, when is it appropriate for him to compete? Does Wilson have to struggle and lose ground before they seriously consider Fields? They’re both quarterbacks new to the system, so they’ll want to get work for both of them either way.

Part of me wonders if this isn’t what Tomlin told Kenny Pickett as well when they signed Wilson. Wilson is in pole position and you are going to compete when it’s appropriate for you to do so. In classic Tomlin fashion, you can parse that to mean whatever you prefer it to mean. The majority of Steelers fans assume it means we’re going to pretend there’s a competition but there isn’t.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what we know, nor does it matter if we know what we think we know. Things are going to play out the same way regardless of what we think. The only real concern is if the Steelers say one thing but do another and thereby create unnecessary friction.

You can ultimately argue that there was no reason for Wilson to sign here when he did without some sort of assurance of a starting opportunity. At the same time, the Steelers have minimal commitment to him if things don’t work out. Ideally things will sort themselves out on the fie and we won’t have to think about what we think we know—and what we don’t know.

