Watch: The Depot 180 — March 8 — Episode 397

Episode 397 — Mar. 8, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the start of free agency and the new league year just a few days away, the Steelers have been busy preparing with roster moves and visits with some notable names in the free agency market. In today’s episode, I discuss the Russell Wilson visit with the Steelers and what it would say about their roster if he does sign. I also talk about the Steelers releasing Patrick Peterson, and Allen Robinson II as well as signing Brieden Fehoko.

