The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trading WR Diontae Johnson, LB Patrick Queen Signing, Cap Update & More

Season 14, Episode 100 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, which was recorded late Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the busy day that the Pittsburgh Steelers had ahead of the new league year starting on Wednesday afternoon.

Alex and I start with the Tuesday news concerning the Steelers trading WR Diontae Johnson to the Panthers in exchange for CB Donte Jackson. We try to answer the why related to Johnson being traded and then move on to discuss the arrival of Jackson to the team. We attack this discussion from every angle and the impact, if any, it might have on the rest of free agency and the draft.

As part of the trade discussion, Alex and I discuss the initial salary cap impact of it. We also discuss the possibility of Jackson’s contract being adjusted in some way, shape, or form upon his arrival to the team. We go over what that might look like if something related to his contract does happen.

We move to discuss the Steelers agreeing to terms with former Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen on Tuesday. We go over his play to date, what his tape says, and what all HC Mike Tomlin has said about the linebacker in the past. We discuss his fit with the Steelers and what it means to the position group overall. We also discuss the Queen contract and specifically how it’s such a great deal for the Steelers.

The Steelers also came to terms with former Houston Texans P Cameron Johnston so we set aside some time to discuss everything related to him joining the team. We discuss his contract, stats to date and more.

As you would expect, we update the Steelers 2024 salary cap situation as the team sits right now.

What will the Steelers attack in free agency moving forward? Alex and I make sure to attempt to answer that question later in the show.

The Steelers have been busy on the pro day circuit since our last show so Alex and I update the sightings and what they may or may not mean when it comes to looking forward to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 84-minute episode and we end it by answering a few questions we received from listeners.

