The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Annual NFLPA Report Card, Omar Khan Pressers, Early Combine Takeaways & More

Season 14, Episode 95 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, which was recorded late Thursday night, Alex Kozora and I jump right into talking about the annual NFLPA report card belonging to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was not favorable at all.

Alex and I discuss the grades the Steelers received in several different categories and are concern levels when it comes to most of them. We also discuss the role that team president Art Rooney II plays in this bad report card.

Bill Hillgrove will no longer be the Steelers play-by-play caller on the radio after 30 years of holding that job, so Alex and I make sure to hit on that topic early in this show.

Steelers GM Omar Khan conducted three different media interviews on Thursday while at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, IN so Alex and I discuss all of the main talking points to come out of those. While there are too many individual talking points to list in this recap post, we certainly make sure to discuss each one thoroughly.

Will the Steelers extend the contract of WR Diontae Johnson this offseason? Will T Broderick Jones move to the left side sooner rather than later? Is inside linebacker a primary draft need due to the uncertain health of ILB Cole Holcomb? We attempt to answer those questions and several others based on things that Khan did and did not say on Thursday.

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine now well underway, Alex and I discuss the first three position groups that hit the field on Thursday. We also discuss the defensive backs the team seems to have formal interest in while in Indianapolis and we also go over some of the players who drilled on Thursday.

I provide a quick 2024 salary cap update for the team late in this show as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 98-minute episode and we end it by answering several questions that we received from listeners of the show.

