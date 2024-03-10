T.J. Watt Outside Top Ten, Myles Garrett No. 1 On PFF’s Top 101

T.J. Watt and Pro Football Focus may have a tricky association with each other as Watt missed out on a well-deserved Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2023, in part due to the advanced analytics that PFF is known for. But that doesn’t mean they don’t see him as one of the league’s best. He was listed as the 12th best player of 2023 on their annual list of the NFL’s top 101 players, written by Sam Monson.
It is hard to be disappointed with being named the 12th best player in a league loaded with spectacular talent, but it still feels like a minor slight on Watt after once again leading the NFL in sacks. He became the first player to lead the league in three separate seasons with 19.0 in 2023, and made multiple impact plays including a touchdown and an interception.
He was omitted from the list last season due to his torn pectoral muscle, but this is actually an increase from his 2021 DPOY season when he came in at 20th on their list. But it isn’t the highest he has ever placed, with ninth in 2020 and sixth in 2019.
For the 2023 list, he is notably behind Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, Maxx Crosby, and Myles Garrett — who is at the No. 1 spot on their list. So that gives you an indication of where Watt was in their pecking order for the 2023 DPOY vote. Monson is a voting member for the AP award.
One vote out of 50 total voters may not seem like much, but in an interview on 93.7 The Fan, Steve Palazzolo claimed they advise other members of the voting council.
Regardless of lists and awards, Watt is among the best defensive players in the NFL and the Steelers are lucky to have him. He finished the 2023 season with 68 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception, and a defensive touchdown. He was also a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.
I would say he needs to clearly out-produce his peers to get the respect he deserves, but he has already done that.