Schefter: Ravens Signing RB Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens are making a free agency splash, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal with former Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry.

Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. The King now will play in the Queen City. pic.twitter.com/W2oOId6bf6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Per Schefter, it’s a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in Year 1. Henry had been consistently connected with the Ravens throughout the offseason process though teams like the Dallas Cowboys also figured to be in the mix. Ultimately, Henry lands in Baltimore, a replacement and upgrade over the departed RB Gus Edwards, who agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers Monday.

Henry confirmed the news on Twitter moments after the report.

Flock Nation I swea it’s up ! 💪🏾 — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) March 12, 2024

A four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, Henry was among the best backs in football at the height of his career. Blessed with a combination of size, power, and breakaway speed, Henry broke out under new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Over that span, Henry rushed for over 3,500 yards and 33 touchdowns, including a 2,000-yard season in 2020.

He joins a Baltimore team that finished 2023 first in rushing attempts and rushing yards and fourth in rushing scores. His imminent signing takes them back to the Jamal Lewis day of having a defined and powerful lead runner coupled with a two-time MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Though his numbers have come down since, Henry has still shown to be one of the NFL’s few workhorse backs. He’s led the NFL in carries in four of the last five seasons, including the past two. Selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Henry had spent his entire career in Tennessee up to this point. But it was clear Henry would not return this offseason and was looking to join a contender. He found one in Baltimore whose dangerous running game got a little more potent.