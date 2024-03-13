Schefter: Justin Fields Running Out Of Options, May Become Backup QB Elsewhere

While discussion over Justin Fields coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers is officially finished, it is going to be interesting to see where he ends up. Considering how much offseason chatter was spent on the topic, watching the rest of his story play out is worth keeping tabs on. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, if Fields is playing somewhere else in 2024, it’s probably as someone’s backup.

Appearing on First Take Tuesday morning, Schefter said he doesn’t believe there are any starting jobs out there for Fields.

“Now he’s sitting there, and it doesn’t look like there’s a starting job at this particular moment,” Schefter said. “So the teams that are looking at him would be looking at him as a backup. And would Chicago then get the value that it wants?”

.@AdamSchefter doesn't know if there's a starting job for Justin Fields at this moment 😮 "The teams that are looking at him would be looking at him as a backup." pic.twitter.com/OSodEtG6v5 — First Take (@FirstTake) March 12, 2024

Chicago’s plan ostensibly has been to trade Fields and select USC QB Caleb Williams with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, there have been multiple roadblocks in the process. Williams did not participate in the medical evaluation of the NFL Scouting Combine and won’t until he takes his pre-draft visit with the Bears following his March Pro Day. Without clearance from doctors, it’s difficult to rubber stamp Williams as the pick.

Trading Fields has proven even more problematic. Interest in him has seemingly been low. The Steelers are signing Russell Wilson (a move that becomes official tomorrow), the Atlanta Falcons are inking Kirk Cousins, and the Las Vegas Raiders are adding Gardner Minshew II. With a strong draft class that will hold the attention of other quarterback-needy teams like the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, it leaves Fields with few places to go. Perhaps the New York Giants could get involved, though they’ve yet to be credibly linked to Fields.

Initially, it seemed like Fields would return a second-round pick in a trade. Now, it’s unclear what the Bears could get for him. And it’s equally uncertain when they might trade him. With no rush and few nibbles on their line, Chicago may hang onto Fields and see if a deal can be worked out during draft weekend. Now, Steelers fans can just idly watch the process play out as a third party instead of theorizing if Pittsburgh would make a move.