Russell Wilson, Patrick Queen Named To List Of Most Likely Free Agency ‘Busts’

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t initially expected to be one of the major players in NFL free agency. They didn’t have a ton of cap room, and they haven’t been the type of organization to make splash moves in the past.

However, that all changed this offseason. First, the NFL’s cap increase was greater than many predicted, with the Steelers going from having minimal cap room to at least enough to make a few moves. Omar Khan also showcased an ability to be somewhat of a wizard with contracts, allowing the Steelers to make quite a few impact adds.

But as it goes, there is always the other end of the sword. In the NFL, free agency signings almost always come with some form of risk and bust potential.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated ranked the top ten most likely busts of free agency, and a pair of new Steelers made the list.

First off, Russell Wilson checked in at number ten despite his meager contract.

“The Steelers are only paying him $1.2 million for a one-year contract, a massive bargain for a starting quarterback. But that’s the problem: The Steelers have reportedly made Wilson the starter this offseason instead of making him compete with Justin Fields.” Manzano said. “Wilson has struggled the past two seasons and probably won’t regain his form from his Seattle days. Fields has upside and could do wonders with the Steelers’ impressive roster.”

Like Manzano said, it’s hard to criticize the Wilson contract from a pure value standpoint. Even if you cede he’s past his prime, he still played well enough last year in Denver to be worth $1.2 million. And a new offensive scheme and an improved supporting cast could be enough to jolt him back to form.

The problem is an opportunity cost. Starting Wilson this year means you are committing to him for this year of T.J. Watt’s prime and another year of Cameron Heyward being on the roster. Those guys aren’t going to be great or around forever. Heyward’s time in the league is coming to an end sooner than later. And it would be a shame for Watt to not experience playoff success. In other words, going with Wilson, who likely won’t be elite this year, isn’t solving the root problem like a potential Fields breakout would.

Also on the list of potential free agency busts was Patrick Queen, at number six.

“The 2020 first-round pick struggled his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before enjoying a breakout ’23 season.” Manzano wrote. “Queen won’t get to play next to Roquan Smith in Pittsburgh. Coincidentally, Queen’s play picked up after gaining a rhythm next to Smith and getting the hang of Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme.”

Signing Patrick Queen in free agency is certainly somewhat of a risk. He’s only had one great year, but he has at least been a solid and reliable starter for a good Ravens defense for four. The only indication that he can be elite is what we saw last year when he was paired with Roquan Smith.

The Steelers have no shortage of quality talent to surround him with on that side of the ball, however, so it’s not like he suddenly becomes the main guy to neutralize opposing offenses. Also, it’s not often that 24-year-old All-Pros hit the open market, and at three years and $41 million, I think most fans are comfortable with the price tag.