Russell Wilson Hints He’ll Wear No. 3 For Steelers

A little over 12 hours after reports dropped that veteran quarterback Russell Wilson had agreed to a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will become official Wednesday at the start of the new league year, the big-name quarterback hinted at his jersey number for the Black and Gold.

Wilson, of course, hinted in changing his Twitter bio Monday morning that he’ll wear No. 3 for the Steelers.

That comes as no surprise since Wilson, who has been in the NFL since 2012, has built a massive brand around his name and the number three, even having his own merchandise and apparel from Nike emblazoned with his RW3 logo.

Wilson, who met with the Steelers for more than six hours Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, agreed to the one-year deal late on Sunday night, giving the Steelers an answer at the quarterback position.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback wasted no time updating his bio on social media, even changing his profile picture on Twitter to a photoshopped version of himself in a Steelers uniform.

Wilson chose No. 3 coming out of college as after he was a third-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft. In his time in college, Wilson wore No. 16 at North Carolina State and then Wisconsin.

The No. 3 has been decent for the Steelers throughout their history.

Of course, kicker Jeff Reed was the most famous No. 3 for the Steelers, wearing the jersey from 2002-10. Reed connected on 204 of 249 field goals in his career with the Steelers.

Previously, the late Dwayne Haskins and Landry Jones wore No. 3 at quarterback for the Steelers. Jones started five games for the Steelers over three seasons, going 3-2 as a starter.

Last season, veteran punter Brad Wing wore No. 3 for two games. In 2018, kicker Matthew McCrane wore No. 3 for one game, while kicker Kris Brown wore No. 3 from 1999-2001 with the Steelers.

Punter Mark Royals wore No. 3 from 1992-94, while names like Maury Bray (1935), Tommy Thompson (1940), “Bullet” Bill Dudley (1942), Andy Tomasic (1942) and Rhon Stark (1995) wore No. 3 for the Black and Gold.