Patrick Peterson Unlikely To Sign Before Draft, Needs Advanced Notice To Play Safety

Early in the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers released DB Patrick Peterson in a cost-cutting move. Peterson knew something was going to happen due to the finances of his deal. However, he expected to restructure his contract instead of being outright released.

Now that the first wave of free agency has ended and the NFL’s eyes have turned toward the draft, Peterson is still a free agent. He joined the Fox NFL Podcast on Thursday and discussed a number of topics. One of those topics was when he expects to join a team.

“At this stage, now the draft is around the corner,” Peterson said. “Teams are still trying to build their roster, but at the same time, you want to make sure that whatever team that you’re going to that you’re not getting any BS… I think a lot more signings are probably going to happen towards after the draft once teams really understand what they have on the roster and what they may need to continue to improve their rosters… Me and my agent have had conversations with a couple teams, nothing really serious thus far. But there has been conversations, and like I said, we’ll see what happens in the next couple months.”

While Peterson did not discuss what teams he has spoken with during his time as a free agent, neither Peterson nor the Steelers have ruled out a reunion for the 2024 NFL season. The Steelers did add a corner in Donte Jackson in the Diontae Johnson trade, but the team still has a need at corner. That could change in the draft for Pittsburgh just as situations could change for other teams. Hence why he expects that he’ll be waiting until the draft shakes out to see who still has a genuine need.

The other issue for Peterson is that he’s also among a quality group of free-agent cornerbacks still on the market. Players like former Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, Dallas Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore and New York Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson are still available. That’s a quality group of cornerbacks for needy teams.

What Peterson can lean on when it comes to his free agency is his versatility. Not only did he play more snaps than any other Steelers defender (97 percent of total snaps,) but he lined up in multiple spots. He played primarily outside corner, but he took snaps in the slot, played in the box at points, and even filled in as a starting safety due to the injuries suffered at the position. That can be an attractive proposition for a team knowing that a single player can provide depth at multiple positions.

If you were wondering if Peterson would even entertain playing safety again, Peterson did say he was willing to play safety in 2024. He even admitted to having fun doing it. He just doesn’t want whatever team he’s suiting up for to ask him to start at safety without warning.

“I don’t want to start at safety because that’s a different animal back there, a different view,” Peterson said. “If that is the case, I would need to be warned going into the season to get my body, my mental prepared. Because it’s different being at the safety from a cornerback position having those open-field tackles… And you’re the last line of defense. So if that is something, I would need notice and probably get one of these old-time safeties like a Ed Reed or Polamalu or somebody to coach me up.”

Peterson finished 2023 with 42 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 11 passes knocked down. It was by no means his best season as a pro, but he still showed he can play a role on an NFL defense. Teams know they won’t get the same player athletically as Peterson was during his prime, but they will get a veteran defensive back with an even greater understanding of the game.

Regardless of what team Peterson signs for, it seems like he knows that he needs to show patience. While teams will continue to monitor the free-agent market, their focus has turned to the upcoming NFL draft. Once the draft and the undrafted free-agent process conclude, Peterson expects those conversations that he’s had to turn serious.

Peterson’s versatility and willingness to step in as a safety in an emergency like he did in Pittsburgh in 2023 should make him an attractive free agent. Just don’t bring him in as a corner and then spring it on him that he’s going to be playing safety throughout camp and the regular season.

You can watch the entire episode of the podcast with Peterson below: