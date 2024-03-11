Orlovsky: If Russell Wilson Replicates 2023 Performance In 2024, Steelers Will Win Playoff Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers reported agreement with former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on a one-year contract is the news of the day thus far in the NFL, and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is a big fan of the move. During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up this morning, Orlovsky raved about Wilson’s fit in Pittsburgh and said he could help the Steelers get the playoff win that’s been eluding them lately.

“Today’s a facts over feelings day. Number one, love the signing for both sides. Number two, Pittsburgh will get the best quarterback that they’ve gotten from a quarterback since 2020. That was the Big Ben year that he had before the injury. Number three, if Russell plays the way for the Steelers next year as he did the past year for the Broncos, they will win a playoff game,” Orlovsky said. “And the last thing is this. Here’s the challenge for Russell Wilson. Go be the 2019 version of Ryan Tannehill. When he came over from Miami, took over under Arthur Smith, he was a top-five quarterback no matter how you look at it when it comes to stats and production-wise. And we know Russell Wilson in many ways is a better player than Ryan Tannehill. This is a great move for both parties.”

It’s worth noting 2020 was post-injury for Roethlisberger, as he suffered the injury in the 2019 season, but he still was productive in 2020 with 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. Wilson threw for over 3,000 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, but he enters a situation in Pittsburgh with improved weapons and improved offensive line play. That should help him replicate or improve on those numbers, and a big thing for him is making sure he gets sacked less as Wilson was sacked 45 times last year after being sacked 55 times in 2022. That takes a toll, and it’s at least part of the reason why he struggled at times in Denver.

For just $1.2 million, there’s little risk in the signing, and if Wilson can become the 2019 version of Tannehill, who thrived in Smith’s offense, then the deal is a massive win for the Steelers. I don’t expect Wilson to ascend to that level, and I do have questions about whether or not he can really get the Steelers over the hump. But if he can be better than Kenny Pickett, it’s a good move.

The Steelers are running out of time to get their core some playoff success, and Cameron Heyward reportedly was an advocate for the move to sign Wilson. For the fact of the matter that Wilson has playoff experience and success and the Steelers haven’t had a playoff win since 2016, it’s a move that doesn’t pose a risk and has upside. It’s not a move I expected and I’m still wrapping my head around it, but for $1.2 million, I think Wilson raises Pittsburgh’s ceiling enough that I’m coming around to it.

Orlovsky is right that even if Wilson plays the way he did last year, the Steelers could win a playoff game. When you look at the improvement in weapons at running back and the offensive line, as well as having a true No. 1 receiver in George Pickens, it’s not hard to fathom Wilson’s box-score numbers improving. Working with Smith to try and find a groove and revive his career the way Smith revived Tannehill’s career should help as well.

Wilson is a no-risk addition who could help the Steelers have some playoff success. At the end of the day, it’s hard to dislike the move, even if it raises questions about the team’s future.