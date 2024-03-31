How big a role will Cordarrelle Patterson have on offense?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ interest in Cordarrelle Patterson as a kick returner is as obvious as it is undeniable. Reportedly, they waited until the new kickoff rules officially passed before consummating a deal they’d been working on already.

But just because they’re bringing him in to return kicks doesn’t mean that’s the only thing he’ll be doing. After all, Steven Sims and Ray-Ray McCloud before him served limited roles on offense, sometimes more, due to injury.

Patterson is a far more established offensive player than either of them, of course. He has logged 3,685 offensive snaps in his career, with 5,306 career yards from scrimmage on 812 touches. He has also produced 38 offensive touchdowns, scoring 11 of them in 2021 and eight in 2022.

Suffice it to say that I don’t believe the question is a matter of if but rather when and how often. Arthur Smith is going to get Cordarrelle Patterson onto the field here and there, as he did in Atlanta. He served as Patterson’s offensive coordinator for the past three years, after all.

However, truthfully, he didn’t play much last year. We’re talking about a rather niche role, a combination of third running back and fifth option with gadget plays.

Drafted as a wide receiver, Patterson has featured more as a running back for the past four seasons. He leaned heavily into that identity during the past three seasons in Atlanta under Smith, with a strong 2022 season. That year, he rushed for 695 yards on 144 attempts with eight touchdowns. If Jaylen Warren did that, Steelers fans would be losing their minds.

Patterson is a bit of a chess piece for an offense to exploit, even if not an elite one, not at this point in his career. But if you put him in positions that allow him to make plays, then he is going to make some plays for you. The question is how often the Steelers intend to do that, particularly behind Najee Harris and Warren.

