Former Steelers FB Derek Watt Retires From NFL

Early on Tuesday morning, former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt announced his retirement from the NFL with a post on X.

“And now, it is with great honor and gratitude that I officially announce my retirement and the end to my career,” Watt wrote. “A career that ended up being about so much more than just the game that I love. The 7 years, with 2 great organizations, 110 career games, and lifelong friendships and memories that I’ve been fortunate enough to make have been nothing short of amazing.”

He spent eight years in the NFL with 2023 being spent as a free agent. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in their final year before moving to Los Angeles and spent four total years in their organization before being signed to the Steelers in 2020 where he spent three years with the team.

A sixth-round pick in 2016, Watt was active for 110 games with 20 starts and had 29 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns and another 18 receptions for 178 yards and one receiving touchdown. The fullback position is a dying breed in the league as more and more offenses opt to put an extra wide receiver on the field to spread out defenses.

Here is his sole rushing touchdown with the Steelers.

Even during his time in Pittsburgh, which prefers a physical power element in the running game, he did not see a ton of usage.

He joined the team just as his brother, T.J. Watt, started rounding into form as a perennial All-Pro and all-world talent in the National Football League. Their other brother, J.J. recently said he was monitoring the Steelers’ situation last season for a potential comeback that never materialized. Watt’s retirement announcement included an ode to his brothers.

“From playing in the backyard, to sharing a field in the NFL, this journey together has been absolutely incredible,” Watt wrote. “They say if you want to be great, then you should surround yourself with greatness… you both have pushed me to be the best that I could be and it’s been so special to see all the hard work that we put in and sacrifices that we made pay off!”

Derek and T.J. were one of a handful of sibling pairings on the roster at the time, including Terrell and Trey Edmunds and Carlos and Khalil Davis. That tradition has carried forward as the Steelers now employ both Nick and Nate Herbig, as well as Cameron and Connor Heyward.

Funny enough, the Steelers are now back in the market for a true fullback with the hiring of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who has a history of utilizing the position. Watt was a few years too early to see his full potential realized within the offense.

So now there is one Watt left in the NFL as J.J. retired following the 2022 season. T.J. will carry the torch for his family as he continues on a historic pace that could challenge his brother’s Hall-of-Fame resume. Those Watt brothers are built different.