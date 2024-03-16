ESPN Gives Steelers C+ For Kenny Pickett Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a semi-shocking move yesterday, one that leaves them with just one quarterback under contract in Russell Wilson. The uncertainty behind Wilson at quarterback led ESPN’s Matt Miller to give the Steelers just a C+ for the trade, while the Eagles earned a C.

“The Steelers have to pick up another signal-caller after this trade, as Wilson is the only one currently on the roster. He signed only a one-year contract, is entering his age-36 season, and has struggled the past two seasons after leaving Seattle. Moving on from Pickett once it was obvious he wasn’t the team’s long-term starter is smart, as they got some value from him. With a quarterback draft that’s lacking after Round 1, Pittsburgh is seemingly all-in on Wilson in 2024, although the door might remain open for Justin Fields to land here or for Pittsburgh to make another trade to add a backup quarterback and potential developmental option.”

Pittsburgh could certainly go and trade for Fields, who hasn’t found much of a market as a trade candidate thus far. What we do know is that the Steelers plan on bringing four quarterbacks to camp, and it would make sense if at least one of them were acquired via trade or free agency. Other options include QB Ryan Tannehill or another veteran, potentially someone like QB Matt Barkley, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers use the draft to target another quarterback, potentially in the middle rounds.

Getting another pick in the top 100 for Pickett, as the Steelers acquired the No. 98 selection, is good value for someone who seemed to want out and whose attitude was a problem in Pittsburgh. Pickett did nothing to warrant the job without competition, and once the team brought in Wilson, it should’ve been clear that he’d have to compete for the job and likely as the No. 2 quarterback to open camp. Instead, Pickett wanted out and now will back up Jalen Hurts with little chance of starting in the foreseeable future.

It’s a fair grade for the Steelers just because now they have to re-enter the quarterback market and find a backup for the 35-year-old Wilson, who will turn 36 during the season next year. The future beyond 2024 at quarterback is murky, but I also don’t necessarily think the team planned on turning back to Pickett in 2025, barring an unforeseen circumstance. But the uncertainty is a little bit of an issue, although we’ll find out how the Steelers plan to address the quarterback in the next few weeks.