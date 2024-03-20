Dulac: Steelers View Justin Fields As ‘Potential Quarterback For The Future’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin never forgets a draft crush, no matter how long the odds of landing him, but in the case of QB Justin Fields, he eventually got his man. According to reports, the Steelers head coach expressed very clearly to Fields that his role in 2024 is to back up Russell Wilson. But that’s a short-term job en route to a bigger role, or so the plan goes, according to Gerry Dulac.

“Fields is being viewed as a potential quarterback for the future with the Steelers, even though he was 10-28 as a starter in three seasons with the Bears”, he wrote yesterday for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It is not their intention to bring him in merely as a backup for one season”.

Potential in these cases always pulls a lot of weight. To be as technical as possible, every quarterback you bring in is a potential quarterback of the future. But some players you add because you think they can really carry your franchise. Others you add because you need a reliable backup and hope he has that potential—hello, Landry Jones.

Fields landed in Chicago with the 11th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears have done him few favors in the past three years, however, the exception being adding D.J. Moore. He had a great connection with Cam Newton’s former favorite wide receiver, the Steelers hoping he replicates that with George Pickens in Pittsburgh.

In three seasons in Chicago, Fields posted a 10-28 record. He threw for 6,674 yards on 578-for-958 passing with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,220 yards with 14 touchdowns, but he’s also fumbled 36 times.

Let’s quickly remind ourselves, however, that all we know right now is these two quarterbacks are under contract. When Wilson gave his press conference, he had to elude questions about Kenny Pickett. Based on reports, the Steelers had no serious idea at that point Fields was on his way here. Quite a lot has transpired in a very short amount of time.

Some seem to think that Fields ends up starting all or most of the 2024 season for the Steelers. Adam Schefter even suggested at least one NFL executive could see the Steelers cutting ties with Wilson before he plays a down if Fields convinces them he is ready to be their starter right away.

Personally, I don’t know what to think. If the Steelers valued Fields that highly, I imagine they would have traded for him sooner. Obviously the price had to come down, but I don’t know how much that changed in just the last few days.

I’m inclined to believe the Steelers are just waiting to see how these two quarterbacks sort themselves out. Wilson has the wheel from the start, but what keeps them from flipping the script if Fields is demonstrably better? The Steelers didn’t know Fields would enter the fray when they signed Wilson, even if they reportedly told Wilson he is starting over Fields.

Currently, both Wilson and Fields are only under contract for 2024, but the Steelers could retain both on extensions. Fields is more than a decade younger than Wilson, but far less proven. It’s a discussion of resume versus potential until they actually get on the field.