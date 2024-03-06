Draft Analyst: Steelers Fans Should Feel About C Jackson Powers-Johnson The Way They Did About Pouncey, DeCastro

The center position is the biggest hole in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, and while disagreement exists over the strength of this current draft class, broad consensus indicates Jackson Powers-Johnson is the favorite to go first.

Centers rarely go in the top half of the first round, however, so the Steelers have a very good shot. They hold the 20th-overall pick and may well land the top center in the class by sitting tight. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports believes that’s a good idea, and mocked him to Pittsburgh. He discussed that decision on 93.7 with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller.

“Perhaps the most engaging player I’ve ever talked to”, he said of Powers-Johnson. “Steelers fans should feel about him if he’s there at 20 like they felt about Maurkice Pouncey or David DeCastro when they drafted those guys back in the day”.

Pouncey and DeCastro are the last two linemen the Steelers drafted in the first round before Broderick Jones in 2023. Pouncey made nine Pro Bowls and five All-Pro lists. DeCastro made the Pro Bowl six times with three nods for All-Pro.

Both retired following the 2020 season, the Steelers still trying to turn over their offensive line since then. They drafted Kendrick Green in the third round that year as Pouncey’s successor, but that plan failed. Veteran Mason Cole filled the spot the past two seasons, but they released him last month, preferring alternative options. Like Jackson Powers-Johnson.

“He plays with an edge. He’s incredibly smart, and he feels like a blue-collar Steeler-type player”, Wilson said of the Oregon standout. The Rimington Trophy winner for the nation’s top center already introduced himself to Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams. Suffice it to say he already knows about the first-round hopeful’s “edge”.

Wilson feels strongly about Powers-Johnson as a prospect on the whole, wagering he tested “off the charts”. He said that there are very few issues with him overall. “I don’t know what the holes in his game are unless he’s a closet serial killer”.

Powers-Johnson likely hasn’t killed any more than one or two people at most, if that, so that’s not a problem. Still, some question the value of drafting a center in the first round, and specifically him at 20. But the Steelers don’t pay much attention to outside value boards.

If they believe Powers-Johnson is their center of the future and he’s on the board, odds are good they draft him. He is one of several players potentially available there who possess the ability to start right away.

With veterans Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels at guard and Jones at one of the tackle positions, the makeover of the offensive line nears completion. Powers-Johnson potentially rounds out the group, though they should also look for another tackle.