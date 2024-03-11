Don’t Trade Diontae Johnson After Bringing In Russell Wilson, Ochocinco Insists

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting the ball rolling even before the tampering window closes, reportedly intending to sign QB Russell Wilson at the start of the new league year, but will WR Diontae Johnson be there to catch his passes?

Recent reports from multiple sources indicate the Steelers are open to trading him for commensurate value. They are not, however, actively trying to move him, but rather considering offers. This feels similar to the trades of Martavis Bryant and Chase Claypool, which forced the price up to significant degrees.

The Steelers have a significant hole in the starting lineup, however, if they trade Johnson, one of their top receivers. They still have George Pickens, but the wide receiver room is quite thin behind him. Chad Ochocinco doesn’t think they should move him just as they bring in Russell Wilson, either.

“Listen, I don’t think they should do that”, he told co-host Shannon Sharpe on their Nightcap podcast. “You have somebody that knows the offense, that knows the system. You’re bringing in a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. You’re bringing in a perennial-playoff quarterback. Allow him to have and keep the weapons, like Diontae Johnson and George Pickens”.

From that perspective, it makes sense. If you’re bringing in a quarterback who you believe gives you a chance to contend for a Super Bowl, support him. Johnson is obviously one of their best weapons, even if he has flaws—but so does Pickens. And they already released Allen Robinson II. Calvin Austin III has shown nothing indicating he is prepared to start while Miles Boykin is a special teamer and a pending free agent. We’re not about to bank on Denzel Mims suddenly making himself relevant, or Dez Fitzpatrick, are we?

Widely regarded as one of the league’s best route runners, Johnson gets open, even if he has other issues in his game. Between 2020 and 2022, he drew 460 targets over 48 games. He caught 281 of them for 2,966 yards with 15 touchdowns. Through two seasons, Pickens has 115 catches for 1,941 yards and nine touchdowns. Austin caught one touchdown last season, which came on a breakaway 72-yarder that surprised the defense. He’s not likely to manage that on a regular basis.

While Sharpe seemed in favor of trading Johnson and drafting a rookie, Ochocinco resisted. “I know what I get with Diontae Johnson”, he said. “Diontae Johnson is saucy wit it, now. He can do a lot. He can do a lot on the outside. Let him stay there. Let him play out that year”.

Johnson is in the final year of his contract and is set to earn $10 million in base salary and a roster bonus. His $3 million roster bonus is due on Saturday, so trading him after that is far less tempting. If the Steelers don’t manage a trade by the weekend, we should assume that he isn’t going anywhere.

And perhaps acquiring Wilson does make the Steelers more resistant to dealing him, especially given the dearth of alternatives. They really have nobody of any distinction outside of Pickens if you remove Johnson from the equation. There are other positions, but I don’t view TE Pat Freiermuth as a 100-target guy, nor RB Jaylen Warren.