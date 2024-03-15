DeShon Elliott: Not ‘One Guy In The NFL’ Who Doesn’t Want To Play For Mike Tomlin

It’s no secret that NFL players like to play for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin’s routinely at the top of coaches who players want to play for when surveyed, and during his introductory press conference, S DeShon Elliott confirmed just how much players like Tomlin. Elliott said that there isn’t “one guy in the NFL” who doesn’t want to play for Tomlin.

“He wants to develop a great culture in his locker room, his organization. He’s a great man, he’s a very spiritual man, he cares a lot about his family so he brings that into the building. Everyone around the league, I don’t think there’s one guy in the NFL who says he wouldn’t want to play for Coach Tomlin, so for me to be able to play for him is a blessing,” Elliott said via the Steelers YouTube channel.

Elliott comes to Pittsburgh after stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, and I’m sure he got a feel for what Tomlin is like during his time with the Ravens when he played against the Steelers two times a year. He provides much-needed help in Pittsburgh’s secondary and joins a safety room that also features Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee.

Tomlin also got his start in the league as a defensive backs coach so he can work with Elliott and help him build his game as someone who has a lot of knowledge about the secondary. Obviously, Pittsburgh also has a solid defensive coaching staff with coordinator Teryl Austin and defensive backs coach Grady Brown, so there’s no shortage of coaches who can help Elliott try and take his game to the next level and ascend in Pittsburgh’s secondary.

LB Patrick Queen also cited Tomlin as one of the reasons why he came to Pittsburgh, and there’s little doubt that Tomlin’s presence as Pittsburgh’s coach can help the team attract free agents and bring in players who want to play for him and fit into the Steelers’ culture. Pittsburgh still has a number of holes to fill, and it will likely continue to look to free agency to potentially sign a receiver or add help on the offense or defensive line. Maybe Tomlin’s presence will help sway another free agent to join the Steelers as they look to finally get over the hump, having since 2016 without a playoff win.

With Russell Wilson, Queen and Elliott added, along with punter Cameron Johnston, Pittsburgh’s outside free-agent additions all fit areas of need and should make the team stronger in 2024. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but it’s been a solid start to the offseason for Tomlin, GM Omar Khan and the Steelers.