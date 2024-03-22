Depot After Dark: Pickett’s House On Market, Wilson Sells His, Highsmith Visits Alma Mater

Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 20.

Pickett’s House For Sale

Heads up, this is a House Hunters version of Depot After Dark. Now traded to Philadelphia, Kenny Pickett has put his Cranberry house up for sale. At it can be yours at the low cost of $2.7 million.

Per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the home features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and comes in just under 8,700 square feet. It was built in 2022, and according to its old Zillow listing, was sold in late July of that year, right before Pickett reported to his first training camp.

New game plan: Kenny Pickett’s Cranberry home on the market for $2.7M #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/897TWCWgxT — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 21, 2024

Click the link to see a slideshow of the photos. Someone ask Dave Bryan if we can set up the Steelers Depot Metroplex there.

Wilson’s House Sells

Bringing you two pieces of Steelers’ quarterback housing information. While Pickett’s house has a “For Sale” sign, Wilson’s old Denver home is off the market. Per the Denver Post, Wilson’s mansion sold for $21.5 million but it came at a loss.

Russell Wilson sells Cherry Hills Village mansion for $21.5M, takes multimillion-dollar loss #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/8s7OI9kuaZ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 21, 2024

The Post notes Wilson lost roughly $3.5 million on the deal, buying the house in April of 2022. But making $39 million this year, most of that coming from Denver, will ease the pain of eating that money, presumably with the housing market leveling out after a hot 2020-2021 period.

Dukes Advance

Little bit of March Madness talk on this normally-football site. The Dukes are still dancin’. Making their first NCAA tournament since 1977, Duquesne came away with the win in the opening round, defeating BYU 71-67. It’s their first tournament win since 1969, the same year Chuck Noll was hired.

The Steelers have one alum on the team in long snapper Christian Kuntz, who played linebacker at Duquesne from 2012 to 2016.

Highsmith Visits Charlotte

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith was back at his old stomping grounds Thursday, visiting the Charlotte football team during one of their spring practices.

The school shared a couple photos of Highsmith speaking with the team.

Highsmith walked onto Charlotte’s roster and turned into a star, breaking out in 2019 with 21 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks. The Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he’s turned into an excellent complement opposite T.J. Watt.