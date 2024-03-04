Depot After Dark: Heyward’s Help Out, 18-Game Season Update, Former Browns WR Stops Assault

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 3.

Heyward’s Help Out

Cam and Connor Heyward lent a helping hand in the community, pumping gas for customers at a Bethel Park gas station. As shared by KDKA’s Laura Linder, Cam Heyward continues to help off the field even after being named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

“I just think I have a responsibility,” Cam Heyward said.

Since winning the award, Heyward’s continued to preach the need to continue his work in the community. Acts like this prove that mission.

Again, check out the whole news story here.

18-Game Season Update

Though it shouldn’t come as a shock, the NFL still has its sights set on an 18-game season. As updated by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio hears the league still wants to increase from 17 to 18 games as their next opportunity. As Florio notes, it probably won’t happen until the CBA expires in 2030.

“It likely won’t come until the next labor deal. And the league will likely have the same determination then that it had four years ago, when it was clear that the league wanted an extra game badly enough to lock out the players, like the NFL did in 2011.”

Still, the league is likely to make that push when the time comes. They’ll have to give up concessions for it and presumably, this would eliminate another preseason game. But it’ll make more money for the NFL and that is, of course, their arm.

Braylon Edwards Stops Attack

Kudos to former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Braylon Edwards. According to Click on Detroit, Edwards intervened to stop an attack on an 80-year old by a 25-year old at a Farmington Family YMCA.

“And then I see the guy for what I was thinking was reaching for a phone underneath the victim grabs the back of the victim’s head by the hair, and he was about to slam it down on the counter,” Edwards said via reporter Shawn Ley.

Officials say the 25-year-old was beating the 80-year-old man before Edwards stepped in with the life-saving move.”

Edwards, the third overall pick of the 2005 draft by the Browns, spent the first five years with Cleveland. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007, catching 80 passes for 1,289 yards and 16 touchdowns. He played through the 2012 season, splitting time with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.