Buy Or Sell: Patrick Queen Will Be Steelers’ Next Great Linebacker

Buy Or Sell: Patrick Queen will be the Steelers’ next great linebacker.

Explanation: Outside of the failed experiment with Devin Bush, Patrick Queen is the Steelers’ first true big swing at the inside linebacker position since Ryan Shazier. Already a Pro Bowler and developing into something even more, Shazier elevated the defense to a level they’ve not recaptured.

Buy:

You don’t have to be Ryan Shazier or as good as Ryan Shazier to be the team’s next great linebacker. The point is only that, outside of Devin Bush, Patrick Queen is the strongest candidate they’ve had since Shazier’s injury.

The difference is that this time, he’s already proven himself. Like Shazier, he took a couple of years to mature as a young underclassman first-round pick. But he earned All-Pro honors with his play last season, and the All-Pro List is no mere popularity contest.

Queen registered 133 tackles last season, including nine for loss, with 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. He has nine career forced fumbles and interceptions, 13.5 sacks, and 37 tackles for loss in four years. He’s always been a playmaker and difference-maker, even while he was still figuring out what he was doing. Now he knows what he’s doing, and the only thing left is to prove he doesn’t need someone over his shoulder. He played well and showed progress before the Ravens added Roquan Smith.

Sell:

First of all, great is a high standard. I think we can even fairly debate whether Shazier cemented that status himself. No doubt he was well on his way, but he only had two truly great seasons. He didn’t have the sustained longevity of James Farrior.

And we’re talking about a franchise that has Jack Ham and Jack Lambert in the Hall of Fame. We’re talking about a franchise that has so many players in the Hall that Andy Russell couldn’t get in. The standard for inside linebacker play is very high in Pittsburgh to garner “greatness” accolades.

Queen is not that yet. Maybe he will continue to develop and reach that level. But look past his numbers and you see a player who made too many mistakes and benefited from a scheme that featured him in ways that allowed him to succeed.

In Pittsburgh, he’s going to have to lead the defense and run this system. He can do it. But will he reach such esteemed levels that we’ll be talking about him as being one up on the likes of Lawrence Timmons and Larry Foote?

