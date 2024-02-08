Watch: How Arthur Smith Layers His Play Calls To Fool Defenses

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re diving into the tape of the 2022 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons. Breaking down Arthur Smith showing the same pre-snap formation and motion nine times that resulted in six different play-call variations. We go through each play, compile the data, and explain why it’s effective.

