The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Staff Plans, Arthur Smith Run/Pass Data, 2023 Outside Zone Stats, Center Prospects & More

Season 14, Episode 85 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to some coaching staff changes around the NFL that have taken place with the emphasis on AFC North teams and teams on the Steelers’ 2024 schedule.

With Arthur Smith poised to officially be named the Steelers new offensive coordinator, Alex and I go over some key pass and running stats related to his five previous NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. We talk about the correlation between Smith needing a strong running game for his passing game to work and why we believe the Steelers’ running game needs to be well within the top 10 in 2024 for the quarterback play to show improvement.

While the outside zone running scheme is not new to Pittsburgh, the team’s use of it in 2023 was pretty much boom or bust. Alex and I go over some outside zone stats from 2023 related to the Steelers.

Will center be a primary focus for the Steelers early in the 2024 NFL Draft? Alex and I discuss that position and briefly touch on the perceived top three center prospects in this year’s draft class. We also discuss the Steelers’ two biggest positional needs on offense this offseason. We also discuss what type of wide receiver the Steelers might target during the offseason and Alex has one player in mind who played for Smith in Atlanta last season.

Coming out of the Senior Bowl week there is one defensive lineman prospect who has our attention. We tell you who that player is and why we think the Steelers will have serious interest in him during the pre-draft process.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 117-minute episode and we also make sure to read and answer several listener emails to close this show out.

