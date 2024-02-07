Season 14, Episode 87 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes more coaching staff changes to pass along and discuss. With Frisman Jackson now reportedly out as the Steelers wide receivers coach, will and should Hines Ward be a candidate for that position? Alex and I discuss all of those items to start this show.

Steelers president Art Rooney II conducted an interview Tuesday night with Bob Pompeani on KDKA-TV and on the heels of that, Alex and I discuss the main talking points to come out of it. Will the Steelers really entertain trading for a quarterback this offseason? We discuss that question in relation to what Rooney said in his latest interview.

With our team back from the 2024 Shrine Bowl, we have our first pre-draft roundtable discussion based on players who took part in that annual college all-star event, which was held in Frisco, Texas, this year. This roundtable discussion includes site contributors Joe Clark, Dr. Melanie Friedlander, and Tony Calderone. Alex and I go through most of the position groups with the three and talk specifically about several individual players. We get all three to identify five players who they think could potentially become members of the Steelers this spring.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Joe (@jclark1233), Melanie (@Girlsurgeon), and Tony (@TCalderone11) on Twitter and if you get a chance, please thank them all for their time and evaluations.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 120-minute episode. The Steelers brought in a few free agent tight ends for workouts this week, so Alex and I make sure to hit on that news after first answering several email questions that we have recently received from listeners of the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Art Rooney II KDKA Comments, Shrine Bowl Roundtable, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5204272004

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 87 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n