The Terrible Podcast — Talking Kozora Steelers Mock Draft, Aaron Freeman On Arthur Smith, Le’Veon Bell Comeback, & More

Alex released his first full Steelers’ mock draft of 2024 on Monday morning so as you would expect, we go over it pick-by-pick and discuss his choices and why he made them. We go into detail on several of the players that Alex mocked to the Steelers and more. This obviously makes for a long segment due to the number of picks we must review and discuss.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are once again joined by Aaron Freeman, who covers the Atlanta Falcons on the Locked on Falcons podcast. If you remember, we had Aaron on a few years ago ahead of the Steelers playing the Falcons in Atlanta during the 2022 regular season. In this interview, Alex and I get an overview of what Aaron knows about new Steelers OC Arthur Smith after his three years spent with the Falcons as their head coach. In total, we spend roughly 35 minutes talking to Aaron about Smith.

If not already doing so, please follow Aaron on Twitter at @lockedonfalcons and thank him for appearing on the Friday show. You can also read some of Aaron’s work online here: https://www.sbnation.com/users/AaronFreeman#activity and listed to his podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/locked-on-falcons-daily-podcast-on-the-atlanta-falcons/id1147245791

Missi Matthews conducted a one-on-one interview with Smith over the weekend, so Alex and I make sure to recap that short session during this Monday episode as well.

After having Aaron on, Alex and I discuss how third wide receivers have been utilized in Smith’s offense the last five seasons. That discussion is a result of a post I wrote thar includes data pulled from 2019-2023. The main takeaway from that discussion revolves around the Steelers being unlikely to add a notable unrestricted free agent wide receiver this coming offseason. We do, however, discuss the possibility of the Steelers adding a wide receiver at some point during the 2024 NFL Draft.

How possible is it that the Steelers lands Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson during the offseason? Alex and I discuss that question and topic later in this show on the heels of comments made by Johnson over the weekend while participating in the annual Pro Bowl games festivities.

