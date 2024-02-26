The Athletic Ranks Mason Rudolph As One Of Top Free Agent QBs

Funny what a good four-game stretch late in the season can do for a pending free agent.

For quarterback Mason Rudolph, it’s done quite a bit, likely extending his NFL career a few years while also making him a potential hot commodity on the free agent market.

Going 3-1 late in the season, including winning three straight regular-season games for the Steelers to help get them into the playoffs, Rudolph showed off his deep ball accuracy, his ability to stand in the pocket and deliver, and a strong leadership style that had the young offense rallying around him after he came off the bench cold, seeing extensive playing time for the first time since the 2021 season.

Now, entering free agency, which opens in mid-March, The Athletic has Rudolph ranked as one of the top quarterbacks on the open market. Rudolph landed at No. 6 in the QB rankings from The Athletic Monday morning, ahead of names like Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II, Joe Flacco and even Jameis Winston.

Rudolph found himself behind Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Tannehill, a few of which who have been connected to the Steelers this offseason in one form or another.

Seeing Rudolph ranked ahead of some of those names from The Athletic isn’t all that much of a surprise, considering Rudolph’s age (he turns 29 in July) and his play late in the season.

After stepping into the lineup late in Week 15 in a blowout loss on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, Rudolph was named the starter for Week 16 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. He delivered in a big way in a 34-11 win, hitting wide receiver George Pickens for touchdowns of 86 and 66 yards and also connecting with Pickens on a 44-yard completion to set up a Chris Boswell field goal.

Rudolph gave the offense a jolt through the air, opening up a downfield passing attack the Steelers hadn’t seen largely all season long.

Then, on the road in Week 17, Rudolph again had a strong game, helping lead the Steelers to a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Rudolph threw for 274 yards in that win, hooking up with Pickens nine times for 130 yards and hitting wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a 42-yard completion as well. Opening up the passing game helped the run game as Pittsburgh ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns, providing a balanced offensive attack that the Seahawks couldn’t stop.

In the regular-season finale, Rudolph hit Johnson for a 71-yard touchdown and made some plays when it mattered most, helping lift the Steelers to a 17-10 win to get into the playoffs. Then, in the AFC Wild Card Round, Rudolph had some moments, but it wasn’t enough as the Steelers fell to the Buffalo Bills, 31-17, with Rudolph throwing a killer interception in the end zone in the second quarter that turned into a Buffalo scoring drive.

Rudolph threw for 719 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season and then added 221 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs. He took shots deep, kept defenses honest and really connected with his young teammates offensively. That has him establishing a strong market for himself in free agency at the most important position in sports.

The Steelers made it very clear that they want him back, but Rudolph might want a fresh start elsewhere.