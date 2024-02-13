T.J. Watt On Absurd Pace For Quarterback Hits

It is well documented that Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is a master of sacking the quarterback. He has 96.5 sacks in 104 games played and has led the league in sacks in three individual seasons, becoming the first player to do so since they started tracking sacks as an official stat. He is also tied at 22.5 for the single-season record with former New York Giants DE Michael Strahan.

There is another stat that he has dominated since his entry into the league in 2017—QB hits. This stat began being tracked in 2006 via Pro Football Reference, and Watt is already about one season away from being among the top ten in recorded history. Here are the top 30 players for QB hits since it started being tracked with an asterisk next to players that were active for part of their career before it became a stat and bold if they are still currently active.

Player Games Starts Sacks QB Hits J.J. Watt 151 151 114.5 317 Carlos Dunlap 197 125 100 267 Aaron Donald 154 150 111 260 Calais Campbell 244 225 105.5 254 Von Miller 173 161 123.5 248 *DeMarcus Ware 178 173 138.5 229 *Jared Allen 187 181 136 228 Cameron Jordan 209 208 117.5 225 *Cameron Wake 155 126 100.5 224 Ndamukong Suh 199 191 71.5 214 Chandler Jones 154 151 112 210 *Terrell Suggs 244 226 139 200 Clay Matthews 156 150 91.5 200 Everson Griffen 170 96 85.5 200 T.J. Watt 104 104 96.5 198 Michael Bennett 156 101 69.5 193 Elvis Dumervil 162 99 105.5 190 *Julius Peppers 266 240 159.5 186 Justin Houston 170 151 112 185 Cameron Heyward 194 159 80.5 179 Robert Quinn 169 142 102 178 Chris Jones 123 102 75.5 175 Fletcher Cox 188 182 70 173 Leonard Williams 142 133 43.5 173 Myles Garrett 100 97 88.5 172 Geno Atkins 161 134 75.5 172 Khalil Mack 151 150 101.5 170 Jason Pierre-Paul 182 150 94.5 167 Matt Judon 114 82 66.5 165 DeForest Buckner 129 125 61 161

Watt has 198 QB hits, which works out to about 1.9 per game played. He is averaging 28.3 per season, and if you toss the injury season in 2022 and his rookie season in 2017, that number jumps to 34.6. That pace would place him in sixth by the end of next season with just three active players ahead of him, Aaron Donald, Calais Campbell, and Von Miller. It is already well known that Watt gets a lot of sacks, but he is also converting his pressures into hits on the quarterback at an impressive rate.

Why should you care about this stat? In this day and age of advanced analytics and Pro Football Focus grades, a heavy emphasis is being placed on impact outside of the regular stat sheet. Things like total pressures, double team rates, and pass-rush win rates dominated the conversation in this year’s Defensive Player of the Year race. But if you prefer to rely on more objective statistics that do not vary from outlet to outlet, QB hits are a good way of looking at how many times a pass rusher is actually impacting the quarterback with a hit as they are releasing the ball.

At this pace, Watt is well on his way to reaching rarified air with his level of disruption on opposing quarterbacks, though it will be a challenge to catch up to his brother J.J.’s absurd 317 QB hits. The next closest player above Watt on this list in terms of games played is his brother with 47 more games, or almost three extra seasons worth of games. When it comes to active players near the top of this list, nobody even comes close to his pace of production.